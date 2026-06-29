Princess of Wales completes 37km Three Peaks Challenge for cancer charity

Highlights

Catherine, Princess of Wales completes Britain's National Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours

The Princess raises funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity following her own cancer treatment

She says the challenge was both "personal" and a way to support others living with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales has completed Britain's National Three Peaks Challenge, scaling the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The fundraising effort marks a significant personal milestone for the 44-year-old, who underwent chemotherapy in 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025. Describing the challenge as "personal", The Princess said it was an opportunity to give back while standing alongside others affected by cancer.

The Princess completes Britain's highest peaks in under 24 hours

The Princess began the challenge on Saturday evening and completed it within 24 hours, covering 23 miles (37km) and climbing a total of 3,064 metres (10,052ft).

Her route included Ben Nevis in Scotland, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales and Scafell Pike in England. She was greeted at the finish by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, her parents and her brother.

Photographs shared after the challenge showed The Princess smiling at the summit of Ben Nevis with hiking poles. Mountain rescue teams provided logistical support throughout the trek.

In a message shared after completing the challenge, The Princess echoed words she first used during her cancer journey: "You are not alone." She added that everyone could stand alongside those navigating cancer so that "no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported".

Challenge inspired by her own experience with cancer

The Princess said the challenge was about more than completing a physical test.

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back," she said.

In a video released after completing the trek, The Princess explained that her motivation was deeply personal. She said she felt grateful to be well enough to undertake the challenge and wanted to recognise the work of organisations supporting people living with and beyond cancer.

The Royal Marsden, where she received chemotherapy treatment in 2024, holds special significance for The Princess. She and Prince William became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust after she announced she was in remission.

Funds will support cancer care and research

Money raised through the challenge will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity's work in providing holistic care for patients and advancing research into treatments that complement clinical care.

The fundraising effort follows The Princess's recent visit to The Christie cancer centre in Manchester, where she met patients and highlighted the importance of supporting people living with cancer beyond their diagnosis.

According to Kensington Palace, The Princess hopes the challenge will raise awareness of the realities of life after a cancer diagnosis while reinforcing the message that no one facing the disease should feel unseen or unsupported.