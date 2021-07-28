Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

HEADLINE STORY

Exclusive: Asian refugee thanks UK for changing his life

Mukund Nathwani

By: Pooja Shrivastava

A REFUGEE, who arrived in Britain after Ugandan dictator Idi Amin expelled Asians from that country, has revealed how this country gave him and his family a new life.

 

Mukund Nathwani, came to England in 1972 from Uganda at the age of 23.

“We were emotionally very disturbed people when we came here because we had to leave Uganda and save our lives. Luckily, the people in this country were very kind and the British government helped us find jobs and eventually we settled down,” the 72-year-old, who now lives in Birmingham, told Eastern Eye.

Nathwani was among the seven refugees, each representing one of the past seven decades, who came together recently to recreate the iconic photograph of the original signing of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention to mark its seventieth anniversary on Wednesday (28).

 

Refugees from 7 decades mark the 70th anniversary of the UN Refugee Convention which took place on Wednesday (28)

 

The convention formalised the rights of refugees under international law in England implying it was a legal duty to protect those fleeing persecution and serious harm in other countries.

With four brothers and three sisters and additional extended family members, Nathwani told how he had almost no financial support or capital when he moved to the UK. His grandparents had left India for Uganda, where he was born and brought up until the expulsion.

Upon arrival in the UK, Nathwani recalled being sent to a refugee camp where he received “a friendly welcome and respect for his vegetarian diet”.

“This country, that is the only capital we had, we had nothing else left. So we had to work really hard for the first 10 years to have our capital,” Nathwani told Eastern Eye, adding that he ran a series of successful shops and wholesale businesses until he retired.

 

Mukund Nathwani’s family back in 1970s

 

“We don’t need government handouts. We are hardworking people. All we needed was an opportunity and a safe place for our family and we got that in the UK,” he said.

Nathwani explained how the UK supported people like him.

“When we were asked to get out of Uganda, a lot of people had Indian passports, but the Indian government did not give them as much assistance as we got in this country,” he claimed.

In the UK, the Nationality and Borders Bill is currently going through Parliament and was debated for the first time last week. If passed, it would mean that thousands of vulnerable people who would currently be accepted as refugees will no longer be given safety in the UK due to the method of their arrival. Some could be criminalised and put in prison for up to four years.

Nathwani said he saw no reason for changes to the way the UK processes applications by refugees and asylum seekers.

“The whole ethos, or thinking about refugees, changed after the UK signed the UN convention. Thanks to this, the UK was aware of its duty as a protector of asylum seekers,” he said.

“They were trying to help us as much as they could. I suppose this convention has worked so well for so many refugees like us.”

 

Mukund Nathwani’s image from his early days in the UK

 

The campaign coalition, Together With Refugees, is calling for a fair and humane approach to the UK’s refugee system that allows people to have a fair and efficient hearing for their claim for protection; ensures people can live in dignity in communities while they wait to find out if they will be granted protection; enables refugees to rebuild their lives and make valuable contributions to their communities.

However, Nathwani acknowledged some people tend to take “undue advantage” of England’s stance on refugees.

“What’s happening is people who are not true refugees, they too are trying to come to this country, due to which, unfortunately, the genuine ones who really need asylum sometimes don’t get an opportunity because of some other people taking advantage. So this is where the filtering system should come or something should be done,” Nathwani said. “At the same time, refugees should not be forgotten,” he said.

Identifying himself as a “proud British Indian”, Nathwani said he still feels connected to India. He often visits the country and spends time with his family in Gujarat. He has penned his memories in a book that has about 2,000 pictures, the oldest ones showing his grandfather’s initial days in Uganda from the early 20th century.

“Given an opportunity we can be successful, as we are very hardworking,” Nathwani said.

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes, clean energy
HEADLINE STORY
Dr Kailash Chand lived a ‘life of service to his patients and fellow doctors’
News
South Asians 2.3 times more likely to face stop and searches than white Britons in…
News
Johnson launches new crime plan as MPs raise concern over ‘discriminatory’ stop-and-search proposal
News
‘Life expectancy in UK lowest in mixed ethnic and White groups’
News
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services
HEADLINE STORY
Former Tameside doctor and NHS campaigner Dr Kailash Chand dies at 73
News
UK is ‘not out of woods yet’, says No 10 as cases fall…
News
Exclusive: Indian artist wins UK’s prestigious art award
News
Johnson tweets about London floods as heavy rains hit capital
News
New £48m-backed strategy to smoothen adoption process, benefit ethnic minorities
HEADLINE STORY
UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades, says report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: Asian refugee thanks UK for changing his life
Memorial Tree for Indian war hero in Coventry
Suniel Shetty approached to play an important role in RSVP…
Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Mani Ratnam?
Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
Theatrical release of Dev Patel’s The Green Knight stalled in…