Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Bangladeshi cricketer Robin Das suspended by Essex after rape charges

The Metropolitan Police said the 24-year-old was arrested in August last year and charged in July this year

Bangladeshi cricketer Robin Das suspended by Essex after rape charges

Robin Das

Agencies
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 01, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BANGLADESHI cricketer Robin Das has been suspended by Essex County Cricket Club after being charged with two counts of rape in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 24-year-old was arrested in August last year and charged in July this year following reports of a woman being raped in south London in March 2024.

The batter’s county club did not name the player in question, but confirmed this week that the Essex male player was under “an immediate and ongoing suspension”.

“Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025 following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers,” it stated.

Das made his Essex debut in 2020 and has made nine firstclass appearances for the county, along with 29 in 50-over cricket and 24 in T20s.

“Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities,” reads the club statement.

“Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.

“As a club we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times,” it stated.

The club added that it would not add further comments while “legal proceedings are in progress”.

Das last appeared for the club in a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex on July 21 – the only appearance in the 2026 season. Born in Leytonstone, east London, he usually bats at the top of the order and has been a regular feature in Essex’s white-ball squads from a young age.

In 2023, Das joined the Bangladesh Premier League franchise Dhaka Dominators, marking a connection with his Bangladeshi heritage and gaining valuable experience in an overseas T20 competition.

metropolitan policeessex
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Punjabi-roots F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad: 'I want to do what's best for myself'
Sports

Punjabi-roots F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad: 'I want to do what's best for myself'

asian-games-shooting
Athletics

Shooting gold ends India’s long wait for Asian Games title

Aneela-Rose-powerlifting
Sports

Asian mum wins world powerlifting silver for Britain

england-srilanks-buttler
Cricket

Buttler makes history as England clinch T20 series against Sri Lanka in Cardiff

More For You

India vs Japan

Japan, ranked 41st by the International Cricket Council (ICC), pushed their more illustrious opponents all the way as they threatened a massive shock.

Getty Images

Minnows Japan take mighty India to the last ball in T20 stunner

WORLD champions India narrowly survived a huge upset as they edged a spirited Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened, first-ever T20 international between the two teams on Tuesday.

The historic match, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, took place at Japan's modest Sano International Cricket Ground outside Tokyo. It was Japan's first T20 game against a full-member nation.

Keep ReadingShow less