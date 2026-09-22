Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Minnows Japan take mighty India to the last ball in T20 stunner

A 17-year-old spinner, a golden duck and a nail-biting finish: Japan came within two runs of one of the greatest upsets in cricket history, taking reigning world champions India to the very last ball.

India vs Japan

Japan, ranked 41st by the International Cricket Council (ICC), pushed their more illustrious opponents all the way as they threatened a massive shock.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 22, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

WORLD champions India narrowly survived a huge upset as they edged a spirited Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened, first-ever T20 international between the two teams on Tuesday.

The historic match, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, took place at Japan's modest Sano International Cricket Ground outside Tokyo. It was Japan's first T20 game against a full-member nation.

India, who retained their T20 World Cup crown at home earlier this year, opted to bat first after rain and a wet outfield delayed the start and forced a five-overs-a-side shootout.

India, captained by Shreyas Iyer, struggled to score on a sluggish pitch as they made 32-4.

Japan, ranked 41st by the International Cricket Council (ICC), pushed their more illustrious opponents all the way as they threatened a massive shock. They were in the game until the last ball but finished on 30-3, falling agonisingly just short.

"Yeah, extremely proud, as I think I've been saying to a few other guys, that when it gets that close, it's actually a little bit tougher to take, and the emotions are running pretty high in our group," Japan skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said.

"But the fact that we were able to run the best team in the world, in my opinion, to the last ball of a game is pretty special."

Japan's 17-year-old spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze stood out with figures of 2-17 in his two overs after he opened the attack and sent back opener Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck.

Kadowaki-Fleming attempted to pull off the chase in his run-a-ball 12, but India's experienced spinners saved the heavyweights from embarrassment.

"It doesn't matter how good a team you are, because the oppositions are also competitive, and the attitude and approach the Japanese team showed today was impeccable, and kudos to them," India skipper Iyer said.

"The approach was outstanding. So I'm sure that they are on the right track right now."

The build-up to what should have been a mismatch was affected by Typhoon Dujuan, with heavy rain in Sano forcing training to be cancelled on Monday.

The venue, which is also used for baseball and has a capacity of around 2,000 spectators, was dominated by India fans who had been expecting a rout.

Japan will play the opening match of men's T20 cricket at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games against Afghanistan on Thursday at a converted baseball field.

cricketindiajapant20 world cupindia vs japan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Aneela-Rose-powerlifting
Sports

Asian mum wins world powerlifting silver for Britain

england-srilanks-buttler
Cricket

Buttler makes history as England clinch T20 series against Sri Lanka in Cardiff

england-srilanks-t20
Cricket

Harry Brook hits career-best century as England thrash Sri Lanka

india-asian-games
Athletics

Asian Games 2026: Confident India target 100-medal haul again

More For You

Sunak says cricket can prevent society dividing along ethnic lines in MCC Cowdrey Lecture

Rishi Sunak delivers Cowdrey Lecture pic one.

MCC-Jed Leicester

Sunak says cricket can prevent society dividing along ethnic lines in MCC Cowdrey Lecture

Amit Roy

Cricket can help to prevent society dividing along ethnic lines, former prime minister Rishi Sunak said while delivering the prestigious MCC Cowdrey Lecture at Lord’s.

Speaking passionately about the unifying powers of cricket, Sunak said: “I passionately believe that cricket can and does bring us together. This sport is almost unrivalled in being played by nearly every ethnic group in Britain, and this matters because to sustain our democracy, we can’t just live side by side. We have to live together, and that means playing together, too.”

Keep ReadingShow less