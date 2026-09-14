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India snub Naqvi again as trophy row overshadows Asia Cup triumph

India's women's cricket team refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after thrashing Sri Lanka in Sunday's final, leaving the presentation ceremony to end abruptly.

Asia Cup

Players of India celebrates the wicket of Kaveesha Dilhari of Sri Lanka during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 finalat Dubai International Stadium on September 13, 2026.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 14, 2026
Eastern Eye

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  • India's women refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
  • Move repeats the men's team's snub of Naqvi last year, whose trophy remains uncollected
  • Presentation delayed nearly 50 minutes before ending abruptly, with India handing their own players medals
  • Coach Amol Muzumdar backed BCCI's stance: "We are the champions, that's good enough"

    • INDIA's women's cricket team refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday, leaving the presentation ceremony to end in disarray despite the team winning a record-extending eighth continental title.

    India hammered Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the T20 final in Dubai, but Harmanpreet Kaur's side skipped the trophy presentation altogether, repeating the stance taken by India's men's team last year.

    On both occasions, the trophy was supposed to have been handed over by Naqvi in his role as head of the Asian Cricket Council. Naqvi is also Pakistan's interior minister and head of the country's cricket board — a combination of roles that has placed him at the centre of both snubs.

    Shafali Verma's 64 guides India into Women's Asia Cup final

    The stand-off unfolded against a backdrop of long-running tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. A year on from beating Pakistan in the final, the men's side have still not collected their trophy.

    Sunday's ceremony was delayed by nearly 50 minutes before it descended further, with Naqvi distributing medals only to the runners-up before the event ended abruptly.

    India's players were left to present medals to themselves, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla looking on from the ground.

    Spinners star as India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's Asia Cup T20

    "That stand has been taken by BCCI (Indian cricket board), and we stand by it," Indian women's coach Amol Muzumdar told reporters, defending the decision to snub the presentation. "We are the champions, that's good enough."

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