Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Northern England mayors to lead major India trade mission this October

The UK India Business Council and HSBC UK have partnered to support the Great North Mayor Mission from northern England travelling to India between 12 and 16 October to build on the India-UK trade agreement.

India UK

The mission next month will open with a collective programme in Delhi, before individual regions pursue activity shaped around their own economic strengths, priorities and relationships.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 12, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and HSBC UK announced a strategic partnership on Friday to support a major northern England delegation to India, aimed at tapping into the long-term investment opportunities created by the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Great North Mayor Mission, taking place between 12 and 16 October, will bring together mayors, businesses, universities and civic institutions from across the north of England for a first-of-its-kind joint delegation to India. It comes three months after the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which aims to at least double bilateral trade from its current annual level of £47.9 billion.

"Signing a trade agreement creates opportunity; turning it into investment, jobs and business growth requires action," said Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO of UKIBC. "The UK's regions have an increasingly important part to play in that. The Great North is a powerful example. There is enormous collective scale across the North, but also very different strengths and opportunities within each region. Our role is to bring UKIBC's knowledge, networks and presence in India alongside that ambition and help turn it into practical opportunities and lasting relationships," he said.

Industry welcomes India-UK FTA as trade deal comes into force

The Great North brings together mayors from across northern England and combined regional authorities behind a shared ambition to raise the profile of the country's North, attract investment and build stronger economic relationships internationally. The mission next month will open with a collective programme in Delhi, before individual regions pursue activity shaped around their own economic strengths, priorities and relationships.

"India is one of the UK's most important economic partners, and the UK-India free trade agreement creates real momentum to deepen that relationship," said Stephanie Betant, HSBC UK's Head of Global Trade Solutions. "By bringing together a northern economy worth over £340 billion, representing 16 million people and 1.1 million businesses, this mission will help turn ambition into practical outcomes — new trade links, stronger investment pipelines and long-term partnerships that deliver jobs and growth across the North," she said.

UKIBC said it is working with northern England regions to identify where they have the strongest proposition in India, develop market strategies and engagement plans, build relationships with Indian businesses and institutions, and translate those plans into practical programmes on the ground. It is also working to bring the different regional programmes together into a "coherent Northern mission", ensuring that the collective strength of the North is matched by targeted activity reflecting the priorities of individual places.

India trade deal a win for UK firms: Report

UKIBC is supporting work across the North East, Yorkshire, Liverpool City Region and Cheshire and Warrington, alongside its programme-wide role with the Great North, the trade facilitation body stated. The Great North mission will be delivered in partnership with the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The shared strengths driving the mission cover advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital technology, clean energy, financial and professional services, and creative industries.

ftaindianorthern englandtrade missionuk
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Pam-Kaur-hsbc
Business

HSBC's trailblazing finance chief Pam Kaur to retire in 2027

anti-migrant-protest
News

Shabana Mahmood tells police to crack down on far-right, anti-migrant protests

sadiq-khan-london
News

Sadiq Khan attacks ‘misinformation’ as London myths exposed

england-tourist-tax
News

Mayors to get power over uncapped tourist tax on hotel stays

More For You

Housing

Homebuyers are delaying transactions as they wait for greater clarity from the October Budget

iStock

Britain’s housing market is waiting to see what the Budget will cost homebuyers

  • Berkeley says some buyers are delaying transactions until after the October Budget.
  • The housebuilder says political uncertainty and the wider economic environment have weakened buyer confidence.
  • Berkeley is calling for an urgent reform of stamp duty as the government pursues its target of building 300,000 new homes a year.

Britain’s housing market is entering the autumn with an unusual obstacle: some buyers are choosing to wait rather than complete their transactions until they know what the government will announce in October’s Budget.

Berkeley, one of the UK’s largest housebuilders, said activity had deteriorated further in the four months to the end of August, with political change and uncertainty in the UK, alongside the conflict in the Middle East, weighing on confidence.

Keep ReadingShow less