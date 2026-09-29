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Courtney Meppen-Walter, former Man City and England youth star, dies aged 32

Courtney Meppen-Walter, former Man City and England youth star, dies aged 32

Courtney Meppen-Walter of Carlisle United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Carlisle United at Sixfields Stadium on February 18, 2014 in Northampton, England.

Pete Norton/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 29, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Courtney Meppen-Walter, a former Manchester City academy player and England youth international, has died aged 32
  • His former club Bury confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday morning; no cause of death has been given
  • He spent his career mostly in non-league football after leaving Manchester City, most recently with Bury and on loan at Stalybridge Celtic
  • He was convicted in 2013, at age 18, of causing the deaths of two people in a car crash, and served 16 months in prison

Courtney Meppen-Walter, a former Manchester City academy defender and England youth international, has died at the age of 32.

The announcement

Bury FC, one of the last clubs he played for, confirmed his death in a statement issued on social media on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter, at the age of 32," the club said. "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bury FC are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time." No details about the circumstances of his death have been made public.

Former Carlisle United player Courtney Meppen-Walter X/@bbccumbriasport

Tributes followed from elsewhere in non-league football. Guiseley AFC, where Meppen-Walter played between 2022 and 2024 and won the club's Manager's Player of the Season award in 2022/23, said the club was "shocked to hear of the passing of Courtney Meppen-Walter."

Courtney Meppen-WalterX/@StalyCelticFC

His career

Meppen-Walter, born in Bury in August 1994, came through Manchester City's youth academy and represented England at both under-17 and under-18 level, earning 12 caps at the younger age group. After leaving City, he joined Carlisle United on trial in November 2013, making 29 appearances over two seasons before moving into non-league football. He went on to play for a string of clubs across the North West and Midlands, including Chorley, Stockport County, Glossop North End, AFC Telford United, Radcliffe and Guiseley, before signing for Nantwich Town and then joining Bury in December 2024. He spent time on loan at Stalybridge Celtic as recently as this year. He was a father, and lived in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

Ex-England and Man City youth star Courtney Meppen-Walter dies aged 32 X/@MirrorFootball

The conviction that ended his time at Manchester City

Meppen-Walter's departure from Manchester City came under serious circumstances that are part of the public record. In 2013, aged 18, he was jailed for 16 months after causing a fatal crash in Cheetham Hill, Manchester. Driving a car at nearly twice the 30mph speed limit, he collided with a Nissan Micra, killing its driver, Kulwant Singh, 32, and his sister and passenger, Ravel Kaur, 37, both from Salford. He was released by Manchester City following his conviction, and rebuilt his career in football's lower tiers after his release from prison.

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Lawrence Dallaglio is selling his World Cup medal to survive bankruptcy

England captain Lawrence Dallaglio shouts towards his players during the RBS Six Nations match between France and England at Stade de France on March 27, 2004 in Paris, France.

X/@axisadman

Lawrence Dallaglio is selling his World Cup medal to survive bankruptcy

Highlights

  • Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio is auctioning his 2003 Rugby World Cup winner's medal, expected to fetch between £50,000 and £80,000
  • The sale follows a divorce and subsequent bankruptcy, which Dallaglio has discussed candidly, including seeking therapy for what he called "self-pity"
  • His full memorabilia collection at Budd's auction house, including Lions and Sevens World Cup items, is valued at around £180,000 in total
  • The auction takes place on October 13 in Northamptonshire

There's a particular kind of honesty in a man selling the exact object that proves he once had everything. Lawrence Dallaglio is doing precisely that, on October 13, in an auction room in Northamptonshire.

What's actually going under the hammer

The centrepiece is the medal Dallaglio was handed in Sydney on November 22, 2003, moments after England beat Australia 20-17 in extra time to win the Rugby World Cup — still, more than two decades on, the single greatest night in English rugby's history. Auction house Budd's has valued it between £50,000 and £80,000. It won't be going alone. Dallaglio is also parting with his 2007 World Cup runners-up medal (estimated £10,000), his 2003 Six Nations winner's medal (£5,000), medals from his Wasps career (£8,000 apiece), and a British and Irish Lions cap (£5,500). Altogether, the collection carries an estimated value of around £180,000.

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