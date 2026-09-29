Courtney Meppen-Walter, former Man City and England youth star, dies aged 32

Highlights

Courtney Meppen-Walter, a former Manchester City academy player and England youth international, has died aged 32

His former club Bury confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday morning; no cause of death has been given

He spent his career mostly in non-league football after leaving Manchester City, most recently with Bury and on loan at Stalybridge Celtic

He was convicted in 2013, at age 18, of causing the deaths of two people in a car crash, and served 16 months in prison

Courtney Meppen-Walter, a former Manchester City academy defender and England youth international, has died at the age of 32.

The announcement

Bury FC, one of the last clubs he played for, confirmed his death in a statement issued on social media on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter, at the age of 32," the club said. "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bury FC are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time." No details about the circumstances of his death have been made public.

Former Carlisle United player Courtney Meppen-Walter X/@bbccumbriasport

Tributes followed from elsewhere in non-league football. Guiseley AFC, where Meppen-Walter played between 2022 and 2024 and won the club's Manager's Player of the Season award in 2022/23, said the club was "shocked to hear of the passing of Courtney Meppen-Walter."

Courtney Meppen-Walter X/@StalyCelticFC

His career

Meppen-Walter, born in Bury in August 1994, came through Manchester City's youth academy and represented England at both under-17 and under-18 level, earning 12 caps at the younger age group. After leaving City, he joined Carlisle United on trial in November 2013, making 29 appearances over two seasons before moving into non-league football. He went on to play for a string of clubs across the North West and Midlands, including Chorley, Stockport County, Glossop North End, AFC Telford United, Radcliffe and Guiseley, before signing for Nantwich Town and then joining Bury in December 2024. He spent time on loan at Stalybridge Celtic as recently as this year. He was a father, and lived in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

Ex-England and Man City youth star Courtney Meppen-Walter dies aged 32 X/@MirrorFootball

The conviction that ended his time at Manchester City

Meppen-Walter's departure from Manchester City came under serious circumstances that are part of the public record. In 2013, aged 18, he was jailed for 16 months after causing a fatal crash in Cheetham Hill, Manchester. Driving a car at nearly twice the 30mph speed limit, he collided with a Nissan Micra, killing its driver, Kulwant Singh, 32, and his sister and passenger, Ravel Kaur, 37, both from Salford. He was released by Manchester City following his conviction, and rebuilt his career in football's lower tiers after his release from prison.