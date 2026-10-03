Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India beat Pakistan to win second consecutive Asian Games cricket gold

World T20 champions India posted 211-6 in their 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 and Tilak Varma 51 not out, before Hasan Nawaz's valiant 96 saw Pakistan come up just short at 192-6.

india-pakistan-asian-games

India players celebrate after the match as they win the gold medal

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 03, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA completed a golden double in the Asian Games cricket on Saturday (3) after the men's team beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final in Nisshin.

The Twenty20 world champions piled up 211-6, the highest total of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, thanks to blistering half-centuries from opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma, who smashed 51 not out off 22 balls.

Hasan Nawaz's defiant 96 kept Pakistan in the hunt, but they finished on 192-6.

Abhishek took charge after India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat at the Korogi Sports Park.

Pakistan opened with spin from both ends, but Saad Masood was pulled from the attack after his first over went for 24.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had hit Masood for two sixes, botched a reverse sweep against Saim Ayub and was caught behind. Ayub sent the 15-year-old off with a rocking-baby celebration.

Sanju Samson soon followed, but Abhishek, ranked second in the world among T20 batters, raced to a 20-ball fifty with a burst of big hitting.

It was far from a chanceless innings though. Abhishek survived a run-out chance, and in one over he twice hit shots that landed agonisingly short of Ayub.

He struck seven sixes and three fours in his 28-ball knock before Arafat Minhas had him stumped in the eighth over, ending the onslaught.

The sixes dried up after that, but India were well placed at 114-3 at the halfway mark.

Minhas then bowled Ishan Kishan, but Varma, who reached his fifty in 21 balls, took India past 200 with a late surge.

Chasing 212, Pakistan needed a fast start but limped to 76-3 at the halfway stage instead.

Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight, and spinner Axar Patel removed Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat (23) to leave Pakistan struggling.

Nawaz kept their hopes alive but got little support and fell to the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to take bronze.

India's women won gold after beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on September 22.

(Agencies)

abhishek sharmaasian gamesasian games cricket finaljasprit bumrahtilak varmatwenty20 championsvaibhav sooryavanshiindia vs pakistan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

india-hockey-gold
Featured

India retain Asian Games hockey gold and secure 2028 Olympic berth

Smit-Machchhar-flydubai
News

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar hailed as hero after surviving co-pilot's axe attack

india-cjp-protest
Trending

CJP takes on India's election chief: why Gen Z wants Gyanesh Kumar out

world-cup-2027
Cricket

Kohli confirms 2027 World Cup will be his last as India draw Australia and Pakistan

More For You

Novak Djokovic battles fitness concerns to extend perfect Beijing record
Novak Djokovic maintained his flawless record at the China Open despite needing a medical timeout during his first-round match on Wednesday
Novak Djokovic maintained his flawless record at the China Open despite needing a medical timeout during his first-round match on Wednesday

Novak Djokovic battles fitness concerns to extend perfect Beijing record

Highlights

  • Novak Djokovic, 39, has returned to the China Open for the first time in 11 years, still holding a perfect career record in Beijing
  • He's shown visible physical struggles in both his opening matches, repeatedly glancing at his box as if searching for answers
  • He battled from the brink of defeat to beat Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete, after also needing a tiebreak to see off Nuno Borges
  • Despite his own struggles, Djokovic has spoken warmly about the rise of Chinese tennis, including the players now testing him hardest

Novak Djokovic is losing fights with his own body in Beijing. He keeps winning anyway.

Keep ReadingShow less