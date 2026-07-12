Noskova fights back from brink to win first Wimbledon title

LINDA NOSKOVA recovered from a dramatic collapse to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday, beating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in one of the most dramatic women's finals at the All England Club.

The 21-year-old looked set for victory before letting five match points slip away in the second set. Overcome by emotion, she buried her head in a towel and wiped away tears before leaving Centre Court for a short break ahead of the decider.

That break changed everything. After splashing cold water on herself and catching sight of the Wimbledon trophies in the corridor, Noskova returned with renewed focus to seal her maiden Grand Slam title in two hours and 28 minutes.

"I was just telling myself that the match is starting over. I was in the bathroom. I just splashed some cold water on me, started over again," she said.

"But what really helped me, the first step I took off court, the trophies were there. I was like, 'I'm not going to take the small one, I'm taking the big one. I have been so close. This will probably be the heartbreak of my life'.

"If I'm going to leave my soul on court in the third set, whatever that be. I just kind of started to focus on myself all over again, which was the key point."

After saving three break points early in the final set, Noskova broke Muchova's serve and held on before collapsing to the grass in celebration.

"All these matches have been so tough physically and mentally tough, today especially. It's never easy to get the last point. Karo, you really made me work for it," Noskova said.

"All the sad tears, happy tears, sweat, blood and it's all worth it. I will never forget these two weeks."

"A final is a final. No matter what you do, there's always the pressure. You always want to keep your cool, be okay, be like nothing is happening. But deep inside of you you know it's very important.

"Just winning it this way, really having to fight for it, having all these ups and downs, it matters a lot, but I do have to learn a lot from this match, definitely."

Muchova, playing in her second Grand Slam final, congratulated her close friend after the match.

"Really tough to find any words, but I'll start with Linda, my 'ex-friend'. I'm kidding obviously, kinda!" she said.

"The way you handled it is really unbelievable. Beyond this you are a very kind person. You deserve it."

The victory gave Noskova the third tour-level title of her career and made her the youngest Wimbledon women's champion since Petra Kvitova won her first title in 2011 at the same age. Kvitova, Noskova's childhood idol, watched the final from the royal box before congratulating her afterwards.

"As a kid I was always looking up to her," Noskova said. "She was the face of Czech tennis. When she won Wimbledon, I definitely noticed that and maybe she helped me get into tennis a little bit."

Noskova became the third Czech woman to win Wimbledon in the past four editions after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024. The champion, who received £3.6 million ($4.8 million) in prize money, had never gone beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam before this tournament despite a strong record on grass over the past two years.

Away from the court, Noskova is known for her routines, including drinking matcha tea every morning at Wimbledon and wearing a nose piercing as a lucky charm. "It still works," she said. She has also spoken about preferring "mental comfort" over physical comfort, travelling to Zanzibar to volunteer at a local school after the 2025 season, and spending time cooking and baking.

The title also carried personal significance. Noskova arrived at Wimbledon in 2024 shortly after her mother died of cancer. After her victory, she became emotional, paid tribute to her mother and blew a kiss towards the sky.

"I don't know how to celebrate really. I never know what to do. I'm still kind of down on earth," she said.