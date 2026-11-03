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Siddhant Chaturvedi's next film dives into the Punjabi music scene that shaped 1990s Britain

The actor has completed filming in the UK for Vikas Bahl's upcoming musical drama, which explores how Punjabi music shaped a generation in 1990s Britain.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's next film dives into the Punjabi music scene that shaped 1990s Britain

The project could offer audiences a look at the cultural influence of Punjabi music beyond India, particularly within British communities, where the genre evolved through a blend of traditional influences and contemporary musical styles.

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Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakNov 03, 2026
Vibhuti Pathak
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Highlights:

  • Siddhant Chaturvedi has wrapped the UK shooting schedule of Bolo Bolo Bolo.
  • Set in 1990s Britain, the film explores the rise of British Punjabi music and culture.
  • The film also stars Alizeh and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.
  • The story explores friendship, family, identity and belonging through the music scene.
  • Siddhant reunites with director Vikas Bahl, with Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling also in the pipeline.

    • Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has wrapped up the UK shooting schedule of his upcoming film Bolo Bolo Bolo, and the project promises to take audiences back to a defining era of British Punjabi music. Set in 1990s Britain, the film will explore the rise of a musical movement that brought traditional Punjabi sounds together with contemporary, bass-heavy beats.

    The actor shared the production update on social media, marking an important milestone for the film directed by Vikas Bahl. Featuring Alizeh and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles, Bolo Bolo Bolo will look at the music and culture that helped shape the identity of a generation of young people in Britain.

    Announcing the completion of the UK schedule, the makers shared a post celebrating the film's journey.

    “Before the world found its rhythm, there was a beat waiting to be heard! Katha Studios & Vikas Bahl’s next, BOLO BOLO BOLO, wraps shoot in the United Kingdom. Set in 1990s Britain, the film explores the rise of Punjabi music and culture. Coming to cinemas in 2027."

    A photograph shared alongside the announcement showed Siddhant posing with Alizeh, Jimmy Shergill, Mona Singh and other members of the team after the UK shoot.

    What is 'Bolo Bolo Bolo' about?

    While the film's full storyline remains under wraps, its musical setting offers a glimpse into the world it intends to recreate.

    Bolo Bolo Bolo focuses on a generation of young musicians who brought together traditional Punjabi music and modern sounds to create a distinctive musical identity. The film will also explore themes of friendship, family, identity and belonging against the backdrop of 1990s Britain.

    The project could offer audiences a look at the cultural influence of Punjabi music beyond India, particularly within British communities, where the genre evolved through a blend of traditional influences and contemporary musical styles.

    The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

    Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikas Bahl reunite for another project

    Bolo Bolo Bolo is not the only project bringing Siddhant and filmmaker Vikas Bahl together. The actor is also part of Bahl's upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which features Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan.

    Reports have also suggested that the actor and director could have more projects in the pipeline, although no further details have been announced.

    Siddhant's upcoming slate includes projects across different genres. He will feature in KAALA, a period crime series directed by Abhishek Chaubey for Excel Entertainment. Details about the series are still awaited.

    The actor is also set to portray pioneering filmmaker V. Shantaram in an upcoming Indian biographical drama chronicling his life and legacy. The film was announced in 2025, with Siddhant's first-look poster, and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

    Since making an impression with Gully Boy, Siddhant has moved between commercial entertainers and projects exploring different subjects. With Bolo Bolo Bolo, he is stepping into the world of 1990s British Punjabi music, bringing a culturally rooted story to his growing filmography.

    For now, the completion of the UK schedule marks a major step forward for the film, which is expected to reach theaters in 2027.

    1990s britainalizehbritish punjabi musicjimmy shergillvikas bahlsiddhant chaturvedi bolo bolo bolo
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