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Priyanka Chopra Jonas expands her global luxury footprint from Bvlgari to Bentley

Actor named global ambassador for Bentley Motors

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra Jonas joins a growing roster of ambassadors linked to Bentley

Bentleymedia.com
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Actor named global ambassador for Bentley Motors
  • Campaign adopts a documentary-style, conversation-led format
  • Filmed at Sony Studios in Los Angeles
  • She is among the first Bollywood actors to feature on a Beverly Hills billboard

A global campaign with an Indian presence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as a global brand ambassador for Bentley Motors, fronting a new campaign that reflects the marque’s evolving global outlook.

The collaboration places an Indian voice at the centre of a luxury brand’s international campaign, underlining the growing influence of Indian talent across global platforms.

A more personal storytelling approach

Captured by co-creative director Greg Williams, the campaign moves away from traditional formats. Shot in a documentary style, it features Chopra Jonas in a candid exchange about her work, creative process and time on set.

Filmed at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, the Bentley Continental GT is woven into the narrative, appearing as part of the setting rather than the focal point.

A collaboration built on shared values

Chopra Jonas said the association felt instinctive, citing Bentley’s focus on craftsmanship and storytelling. She highlighted the importance of intention behind creative work, a principle she shares as both an actor and producer.

Bentley’s marketing director Ben Whattam noted that the campaign’s relaxed style allows her personality to come through more naturally, offering a contrast to more conventional advertising.

A global trajectory beyond cinema

Chopra Jonas’s career, spanning nearly 25 years, extends beyond film into production, publishing and business. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, known for her work in education and child welfare.

She has previously broken ground as one of the first Bollywood actors to appear on a Beverly Hills billboard and has been associated with several international luxury brands, reflecting her crossover appeal.

A familiar face in global luxury campaigns

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to international brand collaborations. Over the years, she has represented global names such as Bvlgari, Pantene and Max Factor as a global ambassador.

Her latest association with Bentley Motors adds to a growing portfolio of luxury partnerships, reinforcing her position as one of the few Indian actors with a consistent presence in global brand campaigns.

Expanding Bentley’s global line-up

Chopra Jonas joins a growing roster of ambassadors linked to Bentley, including Greg Williams and Mai Ikuzawa.

Her inclusion signals a broader shift in how luxury brands are engaging with global audiences, bringing in voices that represent both cultural identity and creative individuality.

bentleyglobal ambassadorindian actorsbvlgaripriyanka chopra

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