Barbara Palvin’s Victoria’s Secret return six weeks after giving birth has people asking how she did it

Highlights

Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just six weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse.

The model spoke about her approach to food and health during pregnancy and how she prepared for the runway.

Sprouse revealed that Palvin had also broken her foot four weeks before the show.

Barbara Palvin made a striking return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, just six weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse.

The 33-year-old model walked the runway twice at the show, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother. Her return has drawn attention to how she prepared for the event so soon after childbirth, particularly given that she had also been recovering from a foot injury.

Palvin also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the changes Getty Images

Speaking to People before the show, Palvin said she would be six weeks postpartum the following day and described feeling good about returning to work.

“I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women,” she said.

How Barbara Palvin prepared for her runway return

Palvin also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the changes she made to her approach to food and health during pregnancy.

“I prioritise my baby’s health and before I was pregnant, I was eating a lot of junk food, and, you know, and now I was organic, farmers market, cooking every day,” she said.

Her comments offer a glimpse into her personal experience Getty Images

She added that having more time to cook helped her feel that she had recovered more easily and quickly.

Her comments offer a glimpse into her personal experience, although she did not outline a specific post-pregnancy fitness programme or detailed exercise routine. Her return also comes at a time when conversations about postpartum recovery continue to highlight how individual the experience can be.

Dylan Sprouse reveals her foot injury

Palvin’s return was made more remarkable by a detail shared by Sprouse, who attended the show to support his wife.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the pink carpet, the actor said Palvin had broken her foot four weeks earlier and was still dealing with the injury as she walked the runway.

Palvin’s return was made more remarkable by a detail shared by Sprouse Getty Images

“I’m always immensely proud of her. She works really hard. It’s also super nerve-wracking as her husband, which is just so stupid to say because she’s the one doing it, but I’m like sitting there like, ‘Oh, please don’t fall,’” he said.

Sprouse added that he was worried about her walking in heels while recovering from the injury.

Palvin first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012 Getty Images

He also praised her energy as she balanced caring for their newborn with preparing for the show.

“I don’t know where she finds the energy. I’m like a tired guy all the time. And obviously having a newborn makes you more tired. Barbara’s just up and in supermom mode. And now she’s walking the show,” he told E! News.

Palvin first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012 and became an official Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019. Her latest appearance marks another milestone in her career, combining her return to the runway with the early weeks of motherhood.