Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gemma Chan lead the standout looks at the Academy Museum Gala

Highlights

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gemma Chan were among the stars making a statement at the Academy Museum Gala.

Naomi Ackie’s custom Balenciaga gown featured a voluminous silhouette, sweeping train and pockets.

Colman Domingo, Inde Navarrette and Cailee Spaeny brought distinctive designs to the red carpet.

The Academy Museum Gala brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names for an evening of cinema, fashion and celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 17).

From Taylor Swift’s princess-style Dior gown to Sabrina Carpenter’s striking blue dress, the red carpet featured a mix of contemporary designs, couture creations and relaxed glamour.

Now in its sixth year, the annual fundraiser supports the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ exhibitions and programmes. The 2026 event was co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, with Charlize Theron, John Carpenter and Colman Domingo honoured at the gala.

Among the night’s most memorable fashion moments were Naomi Ackie’s dress with pockets, Gemma Chan’s understated Prada look and Colman Domingo’s custom Valentino ensemble.

Taylor Swift opted for a strapless Dior gown Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gemma Chan make their mark

Taylor Swift opted for a strapless Dior gown in dove grey, featuring a gathered bodice and pleated panels embellished with crystals. She completed the look with diamond jewellery by Chopard, including earrings set with 32.40 carats of diamonds.

Sabrina Carpenter brought colour to the carpet in a custom sapphire-blue silk gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Inspired by a design from the house’s spring/summer 2026 collection, the dress featured an open back with tassels cascading from the shoulders. She accessorised with diamond and sapphire earrings by Chopard.

Gemma Chan took a more understated approach in a pink silk gabardine dress by Prada. The design featured a front cut-out and a draped knot at the back, with Cartier diamond jewellery completing her look.

Naomi Ackie’s gown featured a practical surprise

Naomi Ackie stood out in a custom aubergine Balenciaga gown inspired by the fashion house’s autumn/winter 2026 couture collection. The strapless design featured a voluminous bubble bodice and sweeping train, with one detail attracting particular attention: pockets.

Naomi Ackie stood out in a custom aubergine Balenciaga gown Getty Images

The actress completed the look with diamond earrings and a ring by Boucheron.

Inde Navarrette Getty Images

Inde Navarrette also embraced couture, wearing a strapless Schiaparelli gown from Daniel Roseberry’s autumn 2026 collection. Made from nude tulle, the ankle-length dress featured cascading polka dots and a tiered bubble skirt. Chopard jewellery completed the ensemble.

Sabrina Carpenter Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny chose a fuchsia silk strapless gown from Valentino’s spring 2027 collection. Its pleated train blended rose and pale pink tones, although the black bow at the back divided opinion among fashion observers.

Cailee Spaeny Getty Images

Colman Domingo and other standout red-carpet looks

Colman Domingo, who received the gala’s Vantage Award, wore a custom beaded jacket by Valentino with a black tuxedo shirt and trousers. He left his bow tie undone, adding a relaxed touch to the formal look, and accessorised with Boucheron jewellery and an Omega watch.

Colman Domingo Getty Images

Mia Goth chose a Dior gown with a distinctly 1970s feel, featuring bias-cut sleeves and subtle sequin embellishment. She completed the look with Dior jewellery and a handbag.

Anna Kendrick stood out in a black Georges Chakra couture gown with a plunging neckline, guipure lace bodice and flared hips above a fitted skirt. Quill paillettes added texture to the design.

Gemma Chan took a more understated approach in a pink silk gabardine dress by Prada Getty Images

Jessica Biel brought drama in a Tamara Ralph couture gown, with feathers framing her face, a sculpted bodice and a high slit. Meanwhile, Rhea Seehorn wore a modern tuxedo-inspired look from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga couture collection, embracing its dramatic volume.

Jessica Biel Getty Images

Kate Hudson opted for a custom blush-pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown with crystal embroidery and a sculpted ruffle. Her 1940s-inspired hairstyle and Harry Winston diamonds completed the glamorous ensemble.

Kate Hudson Getty Images

Other notable appearances included costume designer Miyako Bellizzi in a mid-calf Chanel dress embellished with paillettes, Rufus Sewell in a brown velvet Dunhill suit and Charles Melton in an experimental ERL outfit featuring a cropped tailcoat jacket and wide-legged trousers.

Miyako Bellizzi Getty Images

Together, the looks reflected the gala’s mix of classic red-carpet glamour, contemporary couture and playful personal style.