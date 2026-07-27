Zomato founder's wearable startup Temple doubles in value ahead of launch

Temple's valuation has reportedly climbed to $375 million, nearly double its previous $190 million valuation.

Around 20 employees will be eligible to sell up to 25 per cent of their vested ESOPs.

The startup is preparing for the commercial launch of its health wearable device after raising $54 million in seed funding.

Temple, the wearable technology startup founded by Deepinder Goyal, has reportedly nearly doubled its valuation to $375 million while giving some of its earliest employees an opportunity to cash out part of their stock options.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the company has launched its first employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity programme, allowing eligible employees to sell a portion of their vested shares at the new valuation. The move comes as Temple prepares for its commercial launch and attracts growing investor interest ahead of its next fundraising round.

The latest valuation is almost double the $190 million at which the company raised $54 million in seed funding earlier this year.

Rewarding employees before the next growth phase

The report said around 20 employees, out of Temple's workforce of about 200 to 220 people, will be eligible to participate in the programme.

Eligible employees can reportedly sell up to 25 per cent of their vested ESOPs, although participation is voluntary.

ESOP liquidity programmes are relatively uncommon at such an early stage because startups typically wait until later funding rounds or an initial public offering before allowing employees to sell their shares. According to the report, Temple's programme stands out because it is being offered at a valuation higher than its previous funding round, reflecting growing investor confidence in the business.

Regulatory filings show Deepinder Goyal owns around 28 per cent of Temple, while employees collectively hold about 10 per cent through ESOPs.

Among institutional investors, Steadview Capital is the largest shareholder with a stake of just over 5 per cent, followed by Peak XV Partners, which owns slightly more than 3 per cent. Other investors include Vy Capital, QLT Technology, Masada Lake Enterprises and NKSquared, the family office of Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath.

The report also said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of Eternal Group, is the company's largest angel investor with a stake of nearly 4 per cent. Other angel investors include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Varun Alagh, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Kunal Shah and Raj Shamani.

Preparing for commercial launch

Temple is developing a forehead-worn wearable device designed to monitor the body's metabolic state in real time. The product is currently available through an early access programme and is expected to be launched commercially within the next year, subject to further testing and product development.

The startup has reportedly partnered with Ethereal Machines and Zetwerk to manufacture the device as it moves closer to commercial production.

According to data compiled by Entrackr, employee share buybacks have become increasingly common across India's startup ecosystem. Nine startups have collectively bought back ESOPs worth more than $270 million in 2026, with companies including BrowserStack, Innovaccer, CoinDCX, Unacademy, Cashfree Payments and Plum among those offering liquidity to employees.

Temple's latest programme suggests the startup is not only attracting stronger investor interest but is also looking to reward early employees as it enters its next phase of growth.