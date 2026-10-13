Prince William meets cricket greats ahead of Earthshot Prize’s India debut

PRINCE WILLIAM joined Indian and English players in an informal game of cricket on The Mall on Tuesday (13) afternoon ahead of Mumbai hosting the Earthshot Prize next month.

Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, Joe Root, Brian Lara and James Anderson were among those who took part in the promotion in central London, in front of Buckingham Palace, with the Prince of Wales facing the crease.

Set up by the prince in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises leadership in environmental action; prizes are given across five categories.

There are 15 finalists this year, and the ceremony in Mumbai on November 17 will be attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Simone Ashley and Shreya Ghoshal, among other celebrities.

In London on Tuesday, William met the Indian, English and West Indies players before facing a few friendly deliveries, while popular Bollywood tunes played on loudspeakers. He then met members of the public along The Mall and posed for photographs with them.

Organisers said Mumbai will host the biggest awards yet, and the event will be streamed on Prime Video, across more than 240 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

India is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners and finalists than any other country.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is a nominee in this year’s clean our air category, while Mahila Housing Trust is a finalist in the fix our climate category.

Each of the five winners will receive £1 million to help take their work to the next level.

William and his wife, Catherine, previously visited India and Bhutan in 2016 when the couple were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, respectively. It is not yet clear if Catherine will accompany William to Mumbai next month.