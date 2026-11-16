Highlights
- Diljit Dosanjh said several attempts were made to stop him from visiting Indore.
- The singer began his concert by asking the audience to chant ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’.
- The remarks came after bomb threat emails were sent to the Indore mayor's office, banks and private schools.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to attempts to disrupt his Indore concert, delivering a defiant message to fans during his performance on Sunday (November 15).
The 42-year-old singer said he had faced considerable opposition to his visit but was determined to honour his commitment. He also reassured the audience that he was not afraid of the situation.
Addressing the crowd, Dosanjh began his concert by asking them to chant ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’, referring to the city’s association with the famous Mahakaleshwar temple.
“Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren’t afraid earlier and aren’t afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today,” he said.
Diljit Dosanjh says he would not back out of his commitment
The singer said he had decided to go ahead with the performance despite the attempts to prevent him from visiting the city.
“Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out,” he told the audience.
“Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here,” he added.
Dosanjh also recited lines from a popular ghazal by Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the couplet:
“Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai.”
The lines reflect themes of resistance, belonging and national identity.
Bomb threat emails sent ahead of Indore concert
Dosanjh's remarks came after emails threatening bomb blasts at his Indore concert were reportedly sent to the Indore mayor's office, three banks and three private schools.
However, police described the messages as prima facie fake following an investigation.
Despite the concerns surrounding the event, Dosanjh went ahead with his performance and used the occasion to tell fans that he would not be intimidated by attempts to stop him.