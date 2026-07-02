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Diljit Dosanjh says ‘I’m an artiste, not a politician’ after fan asks about Cockroach Janta Party protest

The singer-actor answered a range of questions from fans

Diljit Dosanjh latest news

Diljit also reflected on his outlook towards life

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Diljit Dosanjh declined to comment on the Cockroach Janta Party protest during an Instagram Live session.
  • The singer said, "I'm an artiste, not a politician," urging fans to keep him away from politics.
  • He also laughed off a fan's request to speak to Donald Trump and said he believes everything happens according to God's plan.

Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from political debates after fans asked him about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest during an Instagram Live session, saying he would rather focus on his work as an entertainer.

The singer-actor, who answered a range of questions from fans, repeatedly stressed that he was "an artiste, not a politician", adding that he did not want to be associated with political movements or protests.

‘Keep me away from protests’

During the live interaction, a fan asked Diljit about the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

Responding to the question, he said he had been busy with his Aura Tour and was not following the developments closely. He also urged fans not to involve him in political issues.

"Bro, keep me away from protests. I'm an artiste. I'm not a politician," he said, adding that life can never be perfect and the world will always have challenges.

Reacts to Donald Trump request

Another fan jokingly asked Diljit to speak to former US president Donald Trump and "get things sorted".

The singer responded with humour, saying he was "just an artiste" and did not have the influence to intervene in such matters.

Diljit also reflected on his outlook towards life, saying he has never sought favours from anyone and believes everything unfolds according to God's plan.

Focus remains on music and films

Diljit said his priority is to continue connecting with audiences through his music and performances rather than commenting on political matters.

Although he spoke out during the farmers' protests in India, he has largely stayed away from political commentary in recent years. He also faced criticism from pro-Khalistani protesters after appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati to seek support for flood relief efforts in Punjab.

On the professional front, Diljit was recently seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The period drama, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has enjoyed a successful run at the box office. He is currently touring internationally as part of his Aura Tour 2026.

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