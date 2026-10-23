Amitabh Bachchan’s home and Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert named in bomb threat email

Highlights

An email sent to Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde allegedly threatened attacks on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu home and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.

Police searched the civic headquarters but found no suspicious items.

Security has been stepped up as authorities investigate the email’s authenticity and origin.

An email threatening attacks on Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde’s office, Amitabh Bachchan’s home and a concert by Diljit Dosanjh has prompted security agencies to step up precautions across the city.

According to a report by PTI, the email was sent to Tawde on Friday (October 23). It allegedly threatened a blast at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at around 3.11pm.

Police searched the premises following the threat but found nothing suspicious. Deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi was also marked on the email.

Amitabh Bachchan’s home and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert named

The email reportedly mentioned an attack on Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, between October 31 and November 27. It also threatened an attack at Dosanjh’s concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

A grenade attack at a school on October 31 was another threat mentioned in the email. The message also referred to Khalistan, according to the report.

The threats have not been independently verified, and the mention of the locations does not establish that an attack is planned.

Police investigate as security is tightened

Security agencies are investigating the email’s authenticity and attempting to establish who sent it. Authorities have reportedly increased security and surveillance at the mayor’s office, the racecourse, schools and the other locations named in the message.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials working to determine whether the threats are credible.