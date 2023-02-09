Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Rat climbed into my pants’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls funny incident

Helmed by Rakesh Kumar, the film also starred late actors Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, recalled a funny incident when he went to watch his action comedy film Do Aur Do Paanch at a theatre.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a throwback picture and recalled a funny incident when a rat climbed into his pants.

“43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do Aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants.. thanks to the bell bottom,” he captioned the post.

In the monochrome picture, the ‘Don’ actor could be seen in an action avatar and donning bell bottoms.

Soon after he shared the picture fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Absolute style icon,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Rishte m to hm apke fan lagte h.”

“Old is gold #90s look #amitabhbachchan amazing,” a fan wrote.

Helmed by Rakesh Kumar, the film also starred late actors Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi. It was released in the year 1980 and received positive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra.

He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film ‘Project K’ along with actor Prabhas and in ‘The Intern’ alongside actor Deepika Padukone.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee board Hindi Audible Original podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’
Entertainment
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal board The Underbug as executive producers
Entertainment
Parvin Dabas on his first encounter with stardom with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor says it’s hurtful when people call her ‘nepotism ki bachchi’ and bash her…
Entertainment
Decoding Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding look
Entertainment
Salman Khan wraps up filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Entertainment
Managed to give people an anti-hero they will always remember: Pathaan star John…
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri gets brutally trolled for asking ‘why are stars/celebs obsessed with steroids,…
Entertainment
Ram Charan to Karan Johar: Celebs congratulate newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani
Entertainment
Three times Kashika Kapoor and her dog Gucci made netizens fall head over…
Entertainment
What’s keeping Katrina Kaif busy in 2023? Let’s take a look
Entertainment
When Raveena Tandon lost out on movie roles due to ‘jealous’ Bollywood heroine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW