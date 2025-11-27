Amitabh Bachchan gives chilling narration in 26/11 tribute film as Bollywood remembers martyrs

Highlights:
- Amitabh gives voice to new 26/11 short film
- Film premiered at Global Peace Honours, shared by Amruta Fadnavis
- Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Zoya Akhtar join tributes
- 17 years after Mumbai attacks, industry pays respects
- Animation shows city’s resilience and bravery
Seventeen years on, Mumbai has not forgotten 26/11. Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice to a short tribute film for the victims and heroes of the attacks. Amruta Fadnavis shared it during commemorations at the Gateway of India, while Bollywood stars joined to mark the anniversary.
Amitabh Bachchan narrates powerful 26/11 tribute at Global Peace Honours Getty Images
Why Amitabh’s voice matters
The short film is simple but heavy. Big B narrates the events of November 26, 2008, the terror, the fear, and the courage. His voice carries weight and it makes the animation hit harder. Amruta posted on Instagram, “A powerful video that was played at the ‘Global Peace Honours’. A tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. It left the audience with goosebumps.”
Bollywood pays its respects
Akshay Kumar took to X: “Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11.” Zoya Akhtar, Veer Pahariya, and Akshay Oberoi reshared Mumbai Police’s posts. Vikrant Massey sent folded-hands and heart emojis.
Isha Koppikar wrote, “My deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them.” She added, “Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history.”
What the film shows
The animation traces the attacks across the Taj, CST, and Oberoi Trident. Ten terrorists struck via sea, over 60 hours. Nine were killed, one captured, Ajmal Kasab. The events were brutal, but the film focuses on resilience, not terror. It is hard to watch without feeling respect for the victims and the first responders; the animation and narration leave an impact without overdoing it.
Looking forward
The premiere at Global Peace Honours brings the story to a wider audience. Seventeen years later, these messages from stars and officials show the night is not forgotten. Amitabh’s narration reminds viewers that some events never fade, and some voices make sure we remember.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna respond to backlash
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna address chat show backlash in new Prime Video episode
Highlights:
The backlash around Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show Two Much did not suddenly appear one morning. You could feel it brewing from the first few episodes through tiny comments here and there turning into bigger conversations online. The marriage bit especially set things off; one short clip, and the whole thing snowballed. In the new bonus episode, shot after filming ended, the two finally spoke about the moment after weeks of noise.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna respond to backlash Getty Images
Why the Kajol Twinkle Khanna backlash picked up so fast
The show ran on loose talk, quick lines, and a lot of teasing. It worked early on. Then came the episode with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, where Kajol said marriages should have an expiry date and maybe even a renewal.
From there, it only grew. Another episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar brought the debate on infidelity back into circulation. Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan said physical cheating was not a deal breaker for them. Janhvi pushed back and viewers argued for days. The backlash stuck, partly because clips were lifted out of context and partly because celebrity comments carry weight, even when framed as jokes.
How Kajol and Twinkle explained themselves
In the bonus episode, Kajol did not pretend everything was normal. She opened the segment with a half-laugh and said, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble.” It sounded like a joke, but it was not entirely one. There was a slight crack of irritation or maybe tiredness underneath.
Twinkle followed with a straight note; they should have had a disclaimer from episode one. “Nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously,” she said. “Please do not follow any of our advice.”
Both insisted the tone was always meant to be playful. Not expert talk. Not life lessons. Just two women poking fun at how people think about marriage, relationships, and the messy bits in between.
What this means for the show now
Prime Video dropped the bonus episode with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in a way that almost felt strategic, like a small reset button to cool the temperature without actually issuing a statement or apology.
And honestly, the guest list this season was stacked in a very “this should be safe” way: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor. Big names, familiar energy. Nobody expected the backlash to come from them. It came from the little throwaway lines Kajol and Twinkle said around them.
What is next for Kajol and Twinkle?
No word yet on season two. Both seemed unfazed in the episode, almost amused by how far the clips travelled. They did not promise changes either. Just a note that their humour was not meant to be instruction.
Kajol ended the segment with a small smile. Twinkle nodded along. And that is where it sat. Two women, a chat show, and a storm they did not expect but chose to address head-on before signing off.