Amitabh Bachchan gives chilling narration in 26/11 tribute film as Bollywood remembers martyrs

Seventeen years after Mumbai attacks, stars including Akshay Kumar and Isha Koppikar honour victims with animation and heartfelt messages.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 27, 2025
Highlights:

  • Amitabh gives voice to new 26/11 short film
  • Film premiered at Global Peace Honours, shared by Amruta Fadnavis
  • Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Zoya Akhtar join tributes
  • 17 years after Mumbai attacks, industry pays respects
  • Animation shows city’s resilience and bravery

Seventeen years on, Mumbai has not forgotten 26/11. Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice to a short tribute film for the victims and heroes of the attacks. Amruta Fadnavis shared it during commemorations at the Gateway of India, while Bollywood stars joined to mark the anniversary.

Why Amitabh’s voice matters

The short film is simple but heavy. Big B narrates the events of November 26, 2008, the terror, the fear, and the courage. His voice carries weight and it makes the animation hit harder. Amruta posted on Instagram, “A powerful video that was played at the ‘Global Peace Honours’. A tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. It left the audience with goosebumps.”


Bollywood pays its respects

Akshay Kumar took to X: “Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11.” Zoya Akhtar, Veer Pahariya, and Akshay Oberoi reshared Mumbai Police’s posts. Vikrant Massey sent folded-hands and heart emojis.

Isha Koppikar wrote, “My deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them.” She added, “Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history.”


What the film shows

The animation traces the attacks across the Taj, CST, and Oberoi Trident. Ten terrorists struck via sea, over 60 hours. Nine were killed, one captured, Ajmal Kasab. The events were brutal, but the film focuses on resilience, not terror. It is hard to watch without feeling respect for the victims and the first responders; the animation and narration leave an impact without overdoing it.


Looking forward

The premiere at Global Peace Honours brings the story to a wider audience. Seventeen years later, these messages from stars and officials show the night is not forgotten. Amitabh’s narration reminds viewers that some events never fade, and some voices make sure we remember.

26/11 attacksamruta fadnavisbollywood starsmumbai terror attacksamitabh bachchan

