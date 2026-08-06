Dhanush urges students to value Tamil after shutting down political rumours

Highlights

Dhanush called on students to value Tamil while inaugurating a school building he funded.

The speech comes days after he dismissed speculation over a political entry.

The actor said English is a "bonus", but knowing one's mother tongue should come first.

Days after asking fans not to fuel speculation about his political future, Dhanush has delivered another public message, this time urging young people to preserve their mother tongue.

The actor returned to his alma mater, Thaai Sathya Matriculation School in Chennai, to inaugurate a new academic block he funded. Addressing students and teachers, he stressed that learning English should never come at the cost of forgetting Tamil, calling it "shameful" to be unable to read or write one's native language.

Dhanush makes a passionate appeal for Tamil

Recalling his school days, Dhanush said he struggled with English as a child but was always fluent in Tamil. He added that he now meets many people who speak English confidently but cannot read or write Tamil properly.

The actor also shared an experience from the shoot of a French production in Belgium. When he told the crew he could speak English, they were surprised and told him that knowing one's mother tongue mattered most, while English was "a bonus".

Urging students to value their roots, he said they should first learn to read and write Tamil before mastering any other language.

"Saying you don't know Tamil is not something to be proud of. Not knowing your mother tongue is actually shameful."

Speech follows political clarification

The appearance comes shortly after Dhanush addressed speculation over a possible political entry.

The rumours gathered pace after activities by his fan organisation led to claims that he was preparing for a political launch. However, the actor dismissed the reports and urged supporters not to spread rumours, making it clear that he had no plans to enter politics at present.

His latest public appearance instead centred on education, language and community, with the actor encouraging students to give back to the institutions that shaped them.

New school block inaugurated

The new three-storey academic building, named the Dhanush Block, replaces an older structure on the Saligramam campus where the actor studied from lower kindergarten to Class 10.

Cinematographer Kumaran, Dhanush's classmate and collaborator on Velaiilla Pattadhari, said the actor had first enquired about the school's ageing infrastructure before deciding to finance the new building. He added that Dhanush has also expressed interest in renovating other parts of the campus for future students.

On the film front, Dhanush is working on Om: Chapter 1 and is set to begin D56 with Tamilarasan Pachamuthu. He will also reunite with Mari Selvaraj after Karnan and collaborate once again with Vetri Maaran on Thamizh Murugan.