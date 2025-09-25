Rihanna welcomes first daughter Rocki with A$AP Rocky as fans celebrate the long-awaited baby girl

Skip to content
Rihanna welcomes first daughter Rocki with A$AP Rocky

The singer confirmed the September 13 birth on Instagram with a name nodding to Rocky and her family’s R theme.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna shares first photo holding her newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Instagram/badgalriri/Getty Images
By Pooja Pillai Sep 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Rihanna announced the birth of her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Instagram.
  • The baby was born on September 13, making her the couple's third child.
  • This is their first daughter, joining brothers RZA and Riot Rose.
  • The pregnancy was first revealed at the 2025 Met Gala in a dramatic fashion.

Well, it’s official now. Rihanna has given birth to her first daughter with partner A$AP Rocky, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. The news broke through an Instagram post from the singer herself, confirming the birth date as September 13. This expansion of their family comes after that unforgettable Met Gala appearance where she first showed off the bump, and fans have been waiting on edge ever since. Guess the wait is over.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna shares first photo holding her newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers


So, what’s the deal with the baby’s name?

Rocki Irish Mayers. Let’s just sit with that for a second. It’s a name that does a lot, right? Obviously, a nod to dad Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and it sticks with that whole ‘R’ theme they’ve got going with the boys, RZA and Riot. Rihanna’s post had two pics: one of her holding the newborn, all serene, and then a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves. It’s those little details that get people talking, and honestly, it’s classic Rihanna.

How did we even find out about the birth?

She just posted it. Like, straight to Instagram. No press release, no fancy media rollout. Just a photo and the details. It’s so direct, which is how she’s handled a lot of her personal stuff. Remember, she announced the pregnancy on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Talk about a power move. She wore an outfit that literally framed the bump and told reporters, “It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.” And now, with the birth, it’s the same vibe. It makes you wonder why more celebs don’t do it this way. It cuts out the middleman entirely.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna shares first photo holding her newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers


What does this mean for Rihanna’s family now?

Okay, so they’re a family of five now. Sources have chirped about Rihanna always wanting a big family and wanting the kids close in age. She’s been spotted everywhere with the boys, on trips, at work. And Rocky? He’s been supportive, even joked about having a family as big as the Wayans. But a daughter changes things, doesn’t it? Rihanna herself said she’d always wanted a girl. Now she’s got one.


Was there any hint before the announcement?

Besides the Met Gala, not really. But fans are detectives. They pointed out that Rihanna was wearing a pink-faced Audemars Piguet watch in her recent outings, maybe a subtle clue about the gender? Could be reading too much into it, but it’s fun to speculate. She’s been laying low lately, sticking near LA, opting for comfort in her style. A far cry from the high-fashion moments earlier in the pregnancy. It all adds up to someone who’s prioritising the home front right now.

