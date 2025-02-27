Skip to content
Did Divya Prabha deserve an Oscar nomination?

The All We Imagine as Light actress earns international praise as her performance gets recognized in a major Oscar prediction list.

Divya Prabha

Divya Prabha shines on the global stage as her performance in All We Imagine as Light earns international recognition

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 27, 2025
In the cutthroat world of cinema, where the race for recognition often feels like a battle against invisible walls, true validation is rare. It’s not just about trophies or red carpets but it’s about being seen, understood, and celebrated for the art you pour your soul into. This week, one of India’s brightest talents, Divya Prabha, experienced a moment of such validation, indeed a moment so powerful, it doesn’t need an Oscar statuette to prove its worth.

A leading publication often known as the Hollywood bible of film industry insights, dropped a bombshell in its Oscar predictions: Divya Prabha should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in All We Imagine as Light. Let that sink in. The film itself may not have made the official Oscar shortlist, but her performance was so undeniable, so magnetic, that it forced one of the most influential voices in global cinema to sit up and take notice. This isn’t just a nod but more like a standing ovation from an industry that has often side-lined non-Western talent.

Directed by the brilliant Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light is no ordinary film. It’s a masterpiece that made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in Cannes’ main competition and it didn’t just compete; it won the Grand Prix, the festival’s second-highest honour. At its heart is Divya Prabha and Kani Kusriti whose performances are a masterclass in subtlety and strength. They did not just act; they became. Divya Prabha's portrayal is so raw, so human, that it transcends language and culture, leaving audiences across the globe spellbound.


“People in America love her,” Payal Kapadia recently shared, her words brimming with pride. And why wouldn’t they? Divya Prabha has a rare gift, the ability to make you feel every heartbeat, every unspoken word, every flicker of emotion. Her craft isn’t just about acting; it’s about connecting. And in a world that often feels divided, her art reminds us of our shared humanity.



But let’s not forget this moment didn’t come easy. Breaking into the global arena as an Indian actress is no walk in the park. It’s a journey paved with relentless hard work, auditions, rejections, and the quiet determination to keep going even when the odds seem stacked against you. Her inclusion in Oscar predictions isn’t just a personal win; it’s a victory for every Indian artist who has ever dreamt of being seen on the world stage.


This is bigger than awards. It’s about shifting narratives and breaking barriers. It’s about proving that talent knows no borders and that stories, no matter where they come from, have the power to move the world. The lack of an Oscar nomination doesn’t diminish this moment rather it amplifies it. Because sometimes, validation isn’t about a golden statue. Sometimes, it’s about your name being etched into the conversations that matter most.

So, here’s to Divya Prabha —a powerhouse, a storyteller, and a beacon of hope for dreamers everywhere. The world is watching, and she’s just getting started.

