  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

Reviews

‘All We Imagine As Light’ review: Artistically shot drama will delight cinema purists

The Payal Kapadia-directed drama, set in Mumbai, had its UK premiere at the recent BFI London Film Festival and will be released in UK cinemas on November 29.

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

By: Asjad Nazir

WHEN All We Imagine As Light was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, it was described as a cinematic poem and won the coveted Grand Prix prize.

The Payal Kapadia-directed drama, set in Mumbai, had its UK premiere at the recent BFI London Film Festival and will be released in UK cinemas on November 29. The free-flowing drama revolves around three nurses at different stages of their lives, struggling to survive in an overcrowded city while doing a demanding job. All of them come from smaller rural areas.

Prabha (Kani Kusruti) appears to have been abandoned by her husband, who moved to Germany shortly after their marriage. She lives with the feisty young Anu (Divya Prabha), a Hindu girl secretly involved in a romance with a Muslim man. Meanwhile, elderly widow Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam) faces eviction due to a lack of documentation left by her late husband. A doctor struggling with city life begins to fall for Prabha, who is increasingly torn. The three women eventually take a trip that inadvertently gives them space to breathe.

The nicely shot film, driven by convincing performances from an accomplished cast, blends a range of emotions – loneliness, disillusionment, budding romance, internal struggle, and even unrequited love. The accomplished writer-director weaves these feelings into a believable tale of finding light amid darkness. While the reality-driven film offers many great moments and conveys important messages, some viewers may find its pace slow and feel frustrated by not finding more about the characters. The resolution to some narrative threads is also somewhat lacking.

Is it a masterpiece, as some festival jury members and reviewers have claimed? No. But it is an important piece of artistic filmmaking that will certainly satisfy the cinema purist.

Related Stories
Reviews

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ review: Comedy is scuppered by a silly screenplay
Reviews

‘Jigra’ review: Jailbreak drama is a poor copy of better movies
Reviews

Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights
Reviews

‘The Gentleman’s Club’ review: Drag kings rule stage with hugely entertaining show
Reviews

‘Dream Hunters’ by Nazima Pathan: Fantasy adventure delves into the dream world
Reviews

‘Bad Altitude’ review: Aditi Mittal’s show climbs to great heights with unapologetic humour
Reviews

‘The Big Day’ by Aliya Ali-Afzal: Sensitive wedding-set story is entertaining and relatable
Reviews

‘Vitamin D’ review: Comedy drama about a female divorcee is stunning
Reviews

‘The Queen of My Dreams’ review: Artistically shot film bridges generational divide
Reviews

‘Girls will be girls’ review: Slow-moving drama confronts harsh truths
Reviews

A culinary journey of global flavours
Reviews

‘Paper Flowers’ review: Emotional drama based on real story is a tearjerker
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Babar Azam ouster ‘not cricket’: Pakistan star dropped amid controversy…
‘All We Imagine As Light’ review: Artistically shot drama will…
Building stronger ties with India a priority for Labour, says…
BAME doctors Inequality continues for BAME, overseas-trained doctors: GMC report
Sara Sharif had 71 external injuries, court hears
Labour UK Labour selects MPs for Commons committees