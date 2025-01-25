Skip to content
Oscars 2025: Anuja represents India as All We Imagine as Light misses out

While Payal Kapadia's acclaimed drama misses a nomination, Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, secures a spot in the Best Live Action Short Film category

Anuja: A heartfelt journey of resilience, sisterhood, and pivotal choices

Instagram/anujathefilm
Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai Jan 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the final nominees for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards on Thursday. However, filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed drama, All We Imagine as Light, did not make it to the nominations. This comes just days after the film received a nomination in the 'Best Picture Not in the English Language' category at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2025, which will be held on February 16.

"Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott take center stage, revealing the nominees for this year's Academy AwardsGetty Images

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, prominent Hollywood actors, presented the nominees for the event, which was postponed this month due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will organise the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Emilia Pérez received the most nominations, with 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, each with 10. The nominations for Best International Feature Film are I'm Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, Emilia Pérez, The Saeed of the Sacred Fig, and Flow.
The Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, sparking some controversy, as many felt All We Imagine as Light was a more deserving candidate. However, Laapataa Ladies did not make the Oscars shortlist.

Indian representation will still shine at the Oscars 2025, with Anuja, a film produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, securing a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, the film stars Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, and Nagesh Bhonsle, and is set to be released on Netflix soon.

Anuja: A powerful story of courage, choice, and the bonds that define usInstagram/anujathefilm

The plot revolves around nine-year-old Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, and her sister Palak, portrayed by Ananya Shanbhag, who work in a Delhi textile factory. When Anuja faces a crucial choice, her family's future hangs in the balance. Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor, creators of the Academy Award-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers, supported the project, along with Priyanka Chopra as the executive producer.

Since its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where Kapadia made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the coveted Grand Prix, All We Imagine as Light has been on a success streak, garnering global acclaim.

All We Imagine as Light topped the 2024 year-end rankings of prestigious magazines all over the world. The film won top accolades from the Gotham Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Toronto Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and Chicago Film Critics Association, among others. Despite losing out at the Golden Globe Awards, where it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director, All We Imagine as Light remained a strong contender for the Oscar nomination.

The drama, featuring standout performances from Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, delivers a powerful narrative as it delves into the lives of two nurses. There remained hope that All We Imagine as Light and director Payal Kapadia might secure nominations in categories such as Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, or Best Picture.ayal Kapadia might secure nominations in categories such as Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, or Best Picture.

academy awardsananya shanbhagoscarspayal kapadiasajda pathansuchitra mattaianuja

