2025 Oscars: Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, and A-List stars set to present

Hollywood’s biggest night to feature top stars, special tributes, and a fresh twist on the traditional presenter format.

Halle Berry and Scarlett Johansson among the A-list stars set to take the stage as presenters at the 2025 Oscars

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 11, 2025
The Academy has unveiled a star-studded line-up of presenters for the 2025 Oscars, adding even more glamour to Hollywood’s biggest night. Joining the previously announced 2024 winners—Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr.—are A-listers like Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, and Amy Poehler.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the event, marking his first time leading the prestigious awards show. The telecast is expected to acknowledge the impact of the devastating wildfires that hit Los Angeles earlier this year. O’Brien has stated that he wants the show to strike a balance between honouring Hollywood’s biggest achievements and recognising the challenges the city has faced.



A new twist on the Oscars' “Fab 5” format will also be introduced this year. Traditionally, past winners present acting awards while sharing personal tributes about the nominees. However, due to controversy surrounding one of this year’s nominees, the format has been adjusted to spotlight behind-the-scenes talent instead.

The new presenters include Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang, adding a mix of Hollywood veterans and fresh faces to the stage. While the specific categories they’ll present remain under wraps, tradition suggests last year’s Best Actor winner, Cillian Murphy, will hand out the Best Actress award, and Emma Stone will return the favour for Best Actor.

Rumours are swirling about a potential opening performance by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both nominated for their roles in the highly anticipated musical. While Grande remained coy about the possibility, fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu, with a red-carpet pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET. As the countdown begins, the Academy promises more surprises and announcements in the coming weeks.

With a mix of Hollywood royalty, heartfelt tributes, and a touch of Conan O’Brien’s signature humour, the 2025 Oscars are shaping up to be a night to remember.

