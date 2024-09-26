  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
Sandhya Suri’s thriller named Britain’s Oscar entry

Sandhya Suri poses during a photocall for the film “Santosh” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON-based filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Uttar Pradesh-set police thriller Santosh, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, was named as Britain’s Oscar entry in the international feature category.

The film, which includes Hindi dialogues, revolves around a newly widowed housewife as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder.

“BAFTA is pleased to confirm that Sandhya Suri’s film ‘Santosh‘ is the UK selection for next year’s Oscars’ international feature film award,” the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said in a statement.

Members of BAFTA’s selection committee decide the entry to be submitted to the Oscars 2025 for the best international film category, which won Britain this year’s Oscar with The Zone of Interest.

Santosh, a contender for the First Film Competition Sutherland award at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF) next month, has received praise as a “skillful thriller.”

Santosh movie poster

The film offers a complex character study of a female police officer, portrayed by Shahana Goswami. Her moral struggles connect various themes, including class, caste, and intolerance.

“I’m not really somebody who wants to make a film because they want to teach somebody anything. I don’t have a particular campaign or things that I must tick off. So, I don’t like didactic films. But what was interesting to me was the idea of a type of place,” Suri said.

“A type of place where these things are just in the DNA of the place. It was about the type of place where this misogyny, this casteism, religious intolerance, it’s just all sort of hanging in the air. It is just what that place is… it’s more an observation than a pushing through of messages, that these things can casually exist in society and to sort of hold a mirror up to that and to ask the question: if we put somebody like Santosh, who was a housewife, in a place like that, how does she process all that.”

Suri, who is also the writer, has drawn upon her own Indian heritage and documentary filmmaking expertise in shooting her first feature film in and around Lucknow over 44 days with the help of a talented local crew.

“I wanted to shoot in UP because I’m originally from there and also I wanted to film in a lot of live locations, that was very important for me to have that feeling of authenticity. I come from documentary and that makes me feel that I’m making something real,” she shared, reflecting upon all the background sound that the crew had to contend with amid ongoing local festivities.

Shahana Goswami attends “Santosh” photocall at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“A director’s job is to choose their great crew. I had such a fantastic and experienced Indian crew who just knew how to take all of that in their stride. We left enough time for everything and everyone was very good at staying very cool in difficult situations,” she recalled.

Suri, who was born and raised in Darlington, north-east England, finds herself constantly drawn to India – a country her father loved dearly. After its London Film Festival outing and theatrical release in the UK, the filmmaker is excited about plans in the works for Santosh to be released in India.

“It’s been a struggle from the beginning of this quite complex film to have it work for both places. So, having it screened successfully in the UK and also in India are the sort of two most important things for me because I am a filmmaker from the UK with very strong links to India,” she said.

(PTI)

