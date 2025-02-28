10 viral Oscar scandals that broke the internet: Shocking moments you just can't forget!

The Oscars, Hollywood’s glitziest night, has seen its fair share of drama, but some moments were so wild they overshadowed the awards themselves. From shocking snubs to on-stage chaos, these controversies went viral, making headlines for all the wrong (or right?) reasons. Let’s take a trip down the Academy’s Hall of infamy with the top 10 most unforgettable Oscar moments, ranked chronologically!
1. Hattie McDaniel’s Segregated Seating (1940)
Hattie McDaniel made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Gone with the Wind, but Hollywood’s racism was on full display when she was forced to sit at a segregated table in the back of the room. A truly ground-breaking moment tarnished by discrimination, it remains one of the most shameful instances in Oscar history.
Hattie McDaniel made history, but Hollywood’s racism kept her at the back of the roomGetty Images
2. Marlon Brando Rejects His Oscar (1973)
The Academy was left stunned when Marlon Brando refused his Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather, sending Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to reject it in protest of Hollywood’s treatment of Indigenous people. The backlash was immediate, Littlefeather was booed, blacklisted, and later had her identity questioned in a fresh controversy decades later.
Marlon Brando’s Oscar protest sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with Sacheen Littlefeather delivering his bold rejection speechGetty Images
3. The Godfather Score Disqualification (1972)
The Godfather is one of cinema’s most legendary films, but did you know its original score was disqualified from the Oscars? The Academy ruled that Nino Rota’s composition was ineligible because it recycled elements from his previous work.
Despite The Godfather’s cinematic brilliance, its original score was deemed ineligible for an OscarInstagram/Godfather
4. The Worst Opening Number Ever (1989)
Imagine kicking off the Oscars with a bizarre, off-key duet featuring Rob Lowe and a Disney Snow White impersonator. Cringe? Multiply that by a thousand. The number was so embarrassing that it triggered a lawsuit from Disney and is still considered the worst Oscars opening ever.
Rob Lowe and ‘Snow White’—the Oscars opening so bad, even Disney suedYoutube
5. Elia Kazan’s Honorary Oscar Protests (1999)
The Academy’s decision to give director Elia Kazan an honorary Oscar sparked outrage. Kazan had named colleagues as communists during the McCarthy era, leading many actors, including Nick Nolte and Ed Harris, to refuse to applaud his win.
A standing ovation for some, silent protest for others—Elia Kazan’s Oscar win divided HollywoodGetty Images
6. Adrien Brody’s Unplanned Kiss (2003)
Winning Best Actor for The Pianist was a career-defining moment for Adrien Brody, but his impulsive, uninvited kiss on presenter Halle Berry left audiences divided. While Berry laughed it off on stage, the moment has since been re-examined under the lens of consent and professionalism.
Adrien Brody shocked the audience—and Halle Berry—with an uninvited Oscar kissGetty Images
7. #OscarsSoWhite Movement (2015-2016)
For two consecutive years, the Academy nominated only white actors in all major acting categories, sparking the viral #OscarsSoWhite movement. The backlash was so intense that it forced the Academy to re-evaluate its membership and implement diversity initiatives.
Then vs. Now: From #OscarsSoWhite to historic wins—Hollywood’s journey toward diversity is far from overGetty Images
8. The "We Saw Your Boobs" Controversy (2013)
When Seth MacFarlane hosted the Oscars, he performed a song titled "We Saw Your Boobs," listing actresses who had appeared topless in films. The performance was widely criticised as sexist and tone-deaf for an event meant to celebrate women’s achievements in film.
Seth MacFarlane’s ‘joke’ fell flat—was this the Oscars’ most cringe-worthy moment?Getty Images
9. La La Land vs. Moonlight Envelope Fiasco (2017)
The Steve Harvey moment of the Oscars. In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture, only for the rightful winner, Moonlight, to be revealed mid-acceptance speech. The moment was chaotic, awkward, and unforgettable! Yes, a live-TV disaster for the ages.
And the Oscar goes to…’ Oops! The La La Land–Moonlight mix-up that no one will ever forgetGetty Images
10. Will Smith’s On-Stage Slap (2022)
No one saw this coming. Mid-ceremony, Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The shocking altercation overshadowed the entire event, leading to a ten-year Academy ban for Smith and forever changing his career.
One slap, one stunned audience—Will Smith’s shocking Oscars moment that broke the internetGetty Images
And the Award for Most Drama Goes to…
The Oscars may celebrate cinematic excellence, but time and time again, the real show happens off-screen. Whether it’s snubs, scandals, or straight-up chaos, these viral moments prove that the Academy Awards are as much about controversy as they are about cinema. With 2025 shaping up to be another year of drama, one thing’s for sure, the Oscars will never stop surprising us!