Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Despite multiple nominations and unforgettable performances, these stars never took home Hollywood’s top prize.

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

The elusive golden prize—Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of cinematic excellence, yet out of reach for some of its greatest talents

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.

The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!

  • Peter O'Toole – Eight nominations, zero wins. The man who brought Lawrence of Arabia to life once quipped he wanted to “win the lovely bugger outright.” Respect.

A legendary talent, but the Oscar remained just out of reachGetty Images


  • Glenn Close – Eight nominations, zero wins. From bunny-boiling in Fatal Attraction to her haunting role in The Wife, she’s the queen of near-misses.

Eight nominations, yet the Oscar still plays hard to getGetty Images


  • Richard BurtonSeven nominations, zero wins. The Welsh powerhouse dazzled in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? but never took home the gold.

Seven nominations, but the Oscar stayed out of reachGetty Images



  • Deborah Kerr – Six nominations, zero wins. From The King and I to From Here to Eternity, she was elegance personified—just not Oscar-winning.

Grace, talent, and six nominations—but no OscarGetty Images


  • Thelma Ritter – Six nominations, zero wins. The ultimate supporting actress who stole scenes in All About Eve but never the trophy.

A scene-stealer with six nominations, but no OscarGetty Images


  • Amy Adams – Six nominations, zero wins. Whether conning her way through American Hustle or boxing in The Fighter, she’s always a contender.


Six nominations and counting—Hollywood’s perpetual contenderGetty Images


  • Bradley Cooper – Twelve nominations, zero wins. From Silver Linings Playbook to Maestro, he’s been the Academy’s eternal runner-up.


Twelve nominations, but the Oscar still waitsGetty Images



  • Irene Dunne – Five nominations, zero wins. A Golden Age icon who lit up screens in The Awful Truth but never got her Oscar moment.


Five nominations, endless charm, but no OscarGetty Images



  • Albert Finney – Five nominations, zero wins. From Tom Jones to Erin Brockovich, he was a force of nature—just not an Oscar-winning one.


Five nominations, a powerhouse talent, but no OscarGetty Images


  • Glenn Ford – Zero nominations. Wait, what? Yes, the star of Gilda and The Big Heat never even got a nod. Talk about a snub.


A Hollywood legend—without a single Oscar nodGetty Images


So, what’s the takeaway? That an Oscar is the ultimate prize? Sure. But these actors remind us that greatness isn’t always measured in gold. It’s in the performances that make us laugh, cry, and question everything. It’s in the legacy they’ve left behind—a legacy that doesn’t need a statuette to shine. So, here’s to the almost-winners, the forever-nominees, and the unsung heroes of Hollywood. Because sometimes, the best stories aren’t about winning—they’re about the journey. And these legends? They’ve given us one hell of a ride.

albert finneyamy adamsbradley cooperdeborah kerrglenn closeglenn fordhollywood legendsirene dunnepeter o’toolepowerful performancesrichard burtonthelma ritteroscars

Related News

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari wins UK extradition appeal
Business

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari wins UK extradition appeal

Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!
Business

Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!

Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing
News

Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing

More For You

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katy Perry

ty Perry set to make history as she joins an all-female Blue Origin space mission

Getty Images

Katy Perry to fly to space with Blue Origin’s first all-female crew

Katy Perry is gearing up for an out-of-this-world adventure as she joins an all-female crew on a Blue Origin space mission. The pop star will be part of the NS-31 flight aboard the New Shepard rocket, alongside journalist Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This marks the first all-women spaceflight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo mission in 1963. While an exact launch date has not been set, Blue Origin has confirmed the mission will take place this spring, ahead of Perry’s Lifetime Tour, which kicks off in late April.

The journey will last around 11 minutes, taking the passengers past the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, where they will experience microgravity before returning to Earth. The flight is fully autonomous, meaning there will be no pilots on board.

Perry expressed her excitement about the mission, stating, “If you had told me as a child that I’d be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination.” Fans have reacted with enthusiasm, with some joking that her journey should be broadcast in classrooms worldwide.



Lauren Sanchez, who played a key role in assembling the team, described the mission as an opportunity to shift perspectives and inspire future generations. She first announced plans for an all-women crew in 2023, emphasising the importance of paving the way for women in space travel.

Blue Origin has previously sent several high-profile figures to space, including William Shatner and Michael Strahan. This mission marks another milestone in the company’s growing legacy. Meanwhile, rivals in commercial spaceflight, such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX, continue to develop their own ambitious projects.

As Perry prepares to soar beyond Earth, this mission highlights not just technological advancements but also the growing inclusivity in space travel, making it one for the history books.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 viral Oscar scandals

The Oscars: A night of glamour, awards… and unforgettable controversy

Getty Images

10 viral Oscar scandals that broke the internet: Shocking moments you just can't forget!

The Oscars, Hollywood’s glitziest night, has seen its fair share of drama, but some moments were so wild they overshadowed the awards themselves. From shocking snubs to on-stage chaos, these controversies went viral, making headlines for all the wrong (or right?) reasons. Let’s take a trip down the Academy’s Hall of infamy with the top 10 most unforgettable Oscar moments, ranked chronologically!

1. Hattie McDaniel’s Segregated Seating (1940)

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's

From reel to real to parenthood! Kiara & Sidharth embark on their most beautiful chapter yet

Getty Images

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's pregnancy news breaks the internet!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are stepping into a brand-new chapter of their lives—parenthood! The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2023, took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans. Their simple yet heartfelt announcement read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The news comes just a day after Kiara made waves at the Tira Beauty store launch, where she stunned in an elegant black Balenciaga outfit. But beyond the glamour and red carpet moments, it’s the couple’s love story that has captured people’s hearts over the years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc