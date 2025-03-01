10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.
The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!
- Peter O'Toole – Eight nominations, zero wins. The man who brought Lawrence of Arabia to life once quipped he wanted to “win the lovely bugger outright.” Respect.
- Glenn Close – Eight nominations, zero wins. From bunny-boiling in Fatal Attraction to her haunting role in The Wife, she’s the queen of near-misses.
- Richard Burton – Seven nominations, zero wins. The Welsh powerhouse dazzled in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? but never took home the gold.
- Deborah Kerr – Six nominations, zero wins. From The King and I to From Here to Eternity, she was elegance personified—just not Oscar-winning.
- Thelma Ritter – Six nominations, zero wins. The ultimate supporting actress who stole scenes in All About Eve but never the trophy.
- Amy Adams – Six nominations, zero wins. Whether conning her way through American Hustle or boxing in The Fighter, she’s always a contender.
- Bradley Cooper – Twelve nominations, zero wins. From Silver Linings Playbook to Maestro, he’s been the Academy’s eternal runner-up.
- Irene Dunne – Five nominations, zero wins. A Golden Age icon who lit up screens in The Awful Truth but never got her Oscar moment.
- Albert Finney – Five nominations, zero wins. From Tom Jones to Erin Brockovich, he was a force of nature—just not an Oscar-winning one.
- Glenn Ford – Zero nominations. Wait, what? Yes, the star of Gilda and The Big Heat never even got a nod. Talk about a snub.
So, what’s the takeaway? That an Oscar is the ultimate prize? Sure. But these actors remind us that greatness isn’t always measured in gold. It’s in the performances that make us laugh, cry, and question everything. It’s in the legacy they’ve left behind—a legacy that doesn’t need a statuette to shine. So, here’s to the almost-winners, the forever-nominees, and the unsung heroes of Hollywood. Because sometimes, the best stories aren’t about winning—they’re about the journey. And these legends? They’ve given us one hell of a ride.