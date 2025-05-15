Scarlett Johansson slams Oscars for snubbing 'Avengers: Endgame' for Best Picture and calls out lengthy award shows

Scarlett Johansson has once again voiced her frustration over the Oscars overlooking Avengers: Endgame for the Best Picture category. The actress, known for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed her disbelief during an interview. She questioned how a film as groundbreaking and successful as Endgame managed to receive only one nomination, for visual effects, at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“It was an impossible movie that shouldn’t have worked, yet it did, both as a film and as a cultural moment,” Johansson remarked. She pointed out that the film not only pushed creative boundaries but also became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Despite its global impact and critical acclaim, Endgame remained absent from major Oscar categories, including Best Picture.

This snub particularly stings because Endgame marked the end of an era for Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, who sacrificed herself to save the universe. Following this emotional farewell, Johansson reprised the role one last time in the 2021 prequel, Black Widow. However, when asked about returning to the Marvel universe again, she remained firm, stating that Natasha’s story had reached a meaningful conclusion.

While Johansson clearly misses working with her Marvel co-stars, she feels that bringing back the character would undermine the impact of her farewell. “It wouldn’t make sense,” she said, emphasising the importance of leaving Natasha’s legacy intact.

Besides her frustration over the Oscars snub, Johansson also took a jab at the length of recent award ceremonies, particularly the 2025 Oscars. She found the James Bond tribute segment overly long, describing it as feeling like an advertisement rather than a celebration of cinema.

Despite the setbacks, Johansson is staying busy. She’s set to star in Jurassic World: Rebirth and is making her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Her passion for storytelling continues, whether or not the Oscars recognise her past projects.

In the end, Johansson’s disappointment highlights a recurring issue: the Academy’s reluctance to honour blockbuster superhero films, even when they make a significant cultural impact.