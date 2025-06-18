Scarlett Johansson kisses Jonathan Bailey and stuns in Vivienne Westwood at 'Jurassic World Rebirth’ premiere

Skip to content
Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Westwood at Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 18, 2025
Scarlett Johansson returned to the spotlight in a dazzling pink gown at the world premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. The event wasn’t just a celebration of the film’s release but also a major red carpet moment for the 39-year-old actress, who has been out of the public eye in recent months.

Wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood corset gown with sequins, Johansson lit up the green carpet with elegance and glamour. Her blush-toned dress featured a sculpted silhouette and soft draping that recalled golden-age Hollywood style, minus the fuss. The styling, handled by her long-time collaborator Kate Young, kept things minimal yet classy, letting the dress do all the talking.

Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Westwood at Jurassic World Rebirth PremiereScarlett Johansson stuns in Vivienne Westwood gown at Jurassic World Rebirth London premiereGetty Images


All eyes on Scarlett, not the dinosaurs

Johansson’s outfit was a standout, softly shimmering, vintage-inspired, and unmistakably hers. The gown’s romantic structure paired beautifully with her classic Hollywood waves, styled by Renato Campora, and glowy makeup by Hung Vanngo, featuring soft pink tones and bold brows.

The green carpet itself mirrored the film’s jungle setting, with faux foliage and warning signs nodding to the franchise’s roots. Yet despite the dramatic décor and loud dinosaur displays, all attention shifted to Johansson’s presence and her surprise red carpet moment with co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Westwood at Jurassic World Rebirth PremiereScarlett and Jonathan Bailey share a friendly kiss that gets fans buzzing on social mediaGetty Images


Fans went into a frenzy after the actress greeted Bailey with a quick, friendly kiss on the lips, sparking a flood of reactions online. The moment, caught on video, added a spark to an already buzzworthy evening. Bailey, dressed in a relaxed 1990s-inspired look with a cap and sunglasses, looked just as thrilled to reunite with his co-star.


A major comeback with a mega-franchise

Jurassic World Rebirth is Johansson’s first big-budget outing since stepping away from Marvel. She plays Zora Bennett, a covert operative sent on a high-stakes mission involving dinosaur DNA. She stars alongside Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Rupert Friend in this next chapter of the billion-pound (₹10,000 crore) franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


With the film expected to open strong, tracking at around £95 million (₹1,000 crore) globally, it’s a big summer bet for Universal. And for Scarlett Johansson, star power has never been in question, no theme costume required. Just a killer dress, a bold kiss, and a dash of old-school charm.

