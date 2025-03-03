Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

From dazzling couture to bold menswear, these unforgettable looks had everyone talking.

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

Oscars 2025: Bold, dazzling, and unforgettable red carpet moments

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

If Hollywood’s biggest night was a movie, the red carpet would be its most unpredictable plot twist. And this year, the script was flipped—men played with colour, women dripped in embellishments, and brooches had a bigger comeback than Titanic in 3D. From sunshine-yellow leather to crystal-studded couture, the Oscars 2025 fashion line-up gave us everything we wanted: drama, dazzle, and a dash of daring.

Here are the 10 most unforgettable fashion moments from the night.

1. Ariana Grande’s Crystal Dream

Grande floated down the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli gown that looked straight out of a fairy tale. With 190,000 crystal sequins, rhinestones, and cut beads catching every flash, she didn’t just shine—she blinded.


Dripping in 190,000 crystals, pure Schiaparelli magicGetty Images


2. Timothée Chalamet’s Butter-Yellow Moment

The Dune star said, "Who needs black?" and stepped out in a head-turning, all-yellow Givenchy leather suit. The risk? Huge. The reward? Even bigger. Add a golden brooch and Cartier jewels, and Timmy had one of the boldest looks of the night.

Butter-yellow Givenchy suit? A bold fashion winGetty Images


3. Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood Glow-Up

Gomez gave us a lesson in timeless glamour, channelling Sophia Loren in a Ralph Lauren gown dripping with 16,000 glass droplets. Vintage Hollywood but make it 2025.


Old Hollywood vibes in a 16,000-glass-drop Ralph Lauren gownGetty Images


4. Mikey Madison’s Dior Fairy tale

The Anora star (and newly crowned Best Actress) stunned in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. A sleek black bodice, a ballerina-pink skirt, and a bow that tied the whole look together—pure fashion poetry.


Dior’s black-and-pink masterpiece fit for an Oscar winnerGetty Images


5. Cynthia Erivo’s Big Bow Energy

Erivo brought the drama in a deep-green Louis Vuitton gown with a theatrical collar and an oversized bow. If elegance and power had a baby, this dress would be it.


Dramatic bow, deep green Louis Vuitton—simply stunningGetty Images


6. The Brooch Takeover

Brooches weren’t just an accessory—they were the accessory. Adrien Brody, Joe Alwyn, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Downey Jr. all rocked statement pins, proving that one small detail can transform an entire outfit.

Stars like Brody & Downey Jr. made brooches the new must-have!Getty Images


7. Scarlett Johansson’s Velvet Royalty

Johansson’s floor-length Thierry Mugler velvet gown in deep blue, paired with elbow-length gloves and De Beers diamonds, was the definition of old-school regal.


Velvet, gloves, and De Beers diamonds—classic eleganceGetty Images


8. Omar Apollo’s Suit Remix

Black suits don’t have to be boring, and Omar Apollo proved it. A polka-dot shirt, a silk scarf, and a statement brooch turned his classic look into one of the night’s most effortlessly cool ensembles.


Polka dots, scarves & brooches—black suits redefinedGetty Images


9. Lisa’s Tuxedo with a Twist

Blackpink star Lisa blurred the lines between menswear and womenswear in a Markgong tuxedo that exuded both power and grace. Red carpet boss energy.

Sharp tailoring meets elegance in her Markgong tuxedoGetty Images


10. Halle Berry’s Disco-Ball Moment

Berry turned the Oscars into Studio 54 in a dazzling Christian Siriano gown that shimmered like a walking, talking mirror ball. If you didn't notice her—check your vision.


A disco-ball-inspired Siriano stunner—retro glam perfectionGetty Images


Final Scene: The Credits Roll on Safe Fashion

If there was ever a year to experiment, this was it. The Oscars 2025 red carpet proved that fashion isn’t just about looking good—it’s about making a statement. From blinding crystals to butter-yellow rebellion, this was a night of risks that paid off. And if Hollywood keeps dressing like this, we’ll happily stay for the sequel.

ariana grandehalle berryhollywoods biggest nightmen in colormikey madisonscarlett johanssonselena gomezbrooch comebacktimothée chalametcynthia erivoomar apollolisafashionoscars 2025

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

More For You

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Brutalist', Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Anora', Zoe Saldana winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Emilia Pérez' and Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Real Pain', pose in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

Independent film Anora -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison. "This is a dream come true," said Madison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

After nearly five years of legal battles, Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a settlement reached before a special court in Mumbai, Ranaut issued an unconditional apology for her past remarks, bringing an end to a case that had been dragging on since 2020.

The conflict began in July 2020, when Kangana, in a media interview following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned Javed Akhtar’s name while discussing the alleged power struggles within Bollywood. Akhtar took offence and filed a defamation case, stating that her statements had damaged his reputation. A year later, Kangana countered with a complaint of her own, accusing Akhtar of intimidation and undue pressure regarding a separate controversy involving actor Hrithik Roshan.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

The elusive golden prize—Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of cinematic excellence, yet out of reach for some of its greatest talents

Getty Images

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.

The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!

Keep ReadingShow less
Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc