Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

If Hollywood’s biggest night was a movie, the red carpet would be its most unpredictable plot twist. And this year, the script was flipped—men played with colour, women dripped in embellishments, and brooches had a bigger comeback than Titanic in 3D. From sunshine-yellow leather to crystal-studded couture, the Oscars 2025 fashion line-up gave us everything we wanted: drama, dazzle, and a dash of daring.
Here are the 10 most unforgettable fashion moments from the night.
1. Ariana Grande’s Crystal Dream
Grande floated down the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli gown that looked straight out of a fairy tale. With 190,000 crystal sequins, rhinestones, and cut beads catching every flash, she didn’t just shine—she blinded.
Dripping in 190,000 crystals, pure Schiaparelli magicGetty Images
2. Timothée Chalamet’s Butter-Yellow Moment
The Dune star said, "Who needs black?" and stepped out in a head-turning, all-yellow Givenchy leather suit. The risk? Huge. The reward? Even bigger. Add a golden brooch and Cartier jewels, and Timmy had one of the boldest looks of the night.
Butter-yellow Givenchy suit? A bold fashion winGetty Images
3. Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood Glow-Up
Gomez gave us a lesson in timeless glamour, channelling Sophia Loren in a Ralph Lauren gown dripping with 16,000 glass droplets. Vintage Hollywood but make it 2025.
Old Hollywood vibes in a 16,000-glass-drop Ralph Lauren gownGetty Images
4. Mikey Madison’s Dior Fairy tale
The Anora star (and newly crowned Best Actress) stunned in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. A sleek black bodice, a ballerina-pink skirt, and a bow that tied the whole look together—pure fashion poetry.
Dior’s black-and-pink masterpiece fit for an Oscar winnerGetty Images
5. Cynthia Erivo’s Big Bow Energy
Erivo brought the drama in a deep-green Louis Vuitton gown with a theatrical collar and an oversized bow. If elegance and power had a baby, this dress would be it.
Dramatic bow, deep green Louis Vuitton—simply stunningGetty Images
6. The Brooch Takeover
Brooches weren’t just an accessory—they were the accessory. Adrien Brody, Joe Alwyn, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Downey Jr. all rocked statement pins, proving that one small detail can transform an entire outfit.
Stars like Brody & Downey Jr. made brooches the new must-have!Getty Images
7. Scarlett Johansson’s Velvet Royalty
Johansson’s floor-length Thierry Mugler velvet gown in deep blue, paired with elbow-length gloves and De Beers diamonds, was the definition of old-school regal.
Velvet, gloves, and De Beers diamonds—classic eleganceGetty Images
8. Omar Apollo’s Suit Remix
Black suits don’t have to be boring, and Omar Apollo proved it. A polka-dot shirt, a silk scarf, and a statement brooch turned his classic look into one of the night’s most effortlessly cool ensembles.
Polka dots, scarves & brooches—black suits redefinedGetty Images
9. Lisa’s Tuxedo with a Twist
Blackpink star Lisa blurred the lines between menswear and womenswear in a Markgong tuxedo that exuded both power and grace. Red carpet boss energy.
Sharp tailoring meets elegance in her Markgong tuxedoGetty Images
10. Halle Berry’s Disco-Ball Moment
Berry turned the Oscars into Studio 54 in a dazzling Christian Siriano gown that shimmered like a walking, talking mirror ball. If you didn't notice her—check your vision.
A disco-ball-inspired Siriano stunner—retro glam perfectionGetty Images
Final Scene: The Credits Roll on Safe Fashion
If there was ever a year to experiment, this was it. The Oscars 2025 red carpet proved that fashion isn’t just about looking good—it’s about making a statement. From blinding crystals to butter-yellow rebellion, this was a night of risks that paid off. And if Hollywood keeps dressing like this, we’ll happily stay for the sequel.