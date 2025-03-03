Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

Mikey Madison stuns with Best Actress win as indie cinema shines

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Brutalist', Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Anora', Zoe Saldana winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Emilia Pérez' and Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Real Pain', pose in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Independent film Anora -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison. "This is a dream come true," said Madison.

"I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. So to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."

A shellshocked Madison later told reporters backstage she was still processing a win that looked set to open career doors -- even though she had no idea what was next. "I just know that tonight I'm going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess," she laughed.

Her win was something of an upset, as she bested 1990s megastar Demi Moore, who had been the odds-on favorite to cap a late career flourish with a golden statuette for body-horror flick The Substance.

Baker used one of his four acceptance speeches to urge support for independent movies.

US filmmaker Sean Baker accepts the award for Best Picture for 'Anora', flanked by cast and crewGetty Images

"I want to thank the Academy for recognising a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists," he said.

The five wins by Anora -- out of six nominations -- was an impressive haul for a movie made for just $6 million, a tiny sum by Hollywood standards.

The film's triumph came at the expense of Conclave -- a film about the secretive and cut-throat election of a new Catholic leader that had been lent an uncanny timeliness by the real-life health woes of Pope Francis.

The Vatican intrigue, starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, earned top honors from Britain's BAFTAs, and the Hollywood actors' SAG Award, but had to settle Sunday for best adapted screenplay, despite having been seen as a favorite heading into the night.

The more than three-and-a-half hour Oscars broadcast was a relatively staid affair, with little of the political tub-thumping that has characterized previous editions.

Unlike last year's host Jimmy Kimmel, host Conan O'Brien ignored President Donald Trump and, despite an astounding week of politics around the war in Ukraine, the ceremony had only one mention of the conflict, and only one speech concentrated on the situation in Gaza.

Instead, the gala was a more traditional Hollywood event, kicked off with glossy high-production glitz.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo began the show with a soaring medley honoring the land of Oz that brought the house down, including a rapturously received "Defying Gravity" from their nominated film.

O'Brien took aim in his opening monologue at the controversy that has surrounded Emilia Perez, whose transgender star sank the film's Oscar hopes when a series of offensive tweets were unearthed.

"Little fact for you: Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist," he said.

Brazil won its first Oscar for best international feature for I'm Still Here, and Latvia's Flow won the award for best animated film.
- Culkin, Brody and Saldana -With the exception of Madison, the acting prizes went where they had been expected to go.

Kieran Culkin looked his usual flustered self as he took the best supporting actor Oscar for A Real Pain.

"I've already lost whatever speech I prepared," he said. "I have no idea how I got here. I've just been acting my whole life. It's just been a part of what I do."

Peter Straughan wins the Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) award for 'Conclave'Getty Images

Adrien Brody won his second career Oscar for his role as Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian Jewish architect making a new life in the United States after World War II in The Brutalist.

Brody, whose first statuette was for 2002's The Pianist, joins an elite club of double winners including Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson.

Oscars show producers tried to play Brody off the stage twice during his lengthy acceptance, offering one of the few moments of levity in an otherwise serious speech. "Please, I've done this before," he said.

Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana won for best supporting actress, and she emotionally thanked her family.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award," she said.

"I know I will not be the last." (AFP)

academy awards 2025adrien brodyanoraemilia perezkieran culkinmikey madisonthe brutalistzoe saldanaoscars 2025

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

More For You

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

Oscars 2025: Bold, dazzling, and unforgettable red carpet moments

Getty Images

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

If Hollywood’s biggest night was a movie, the red carpet would be its most unpredictable plot twist. And this year, the script was flipped—men played with colour, women dripped in embellishments, and brooches had a bigger comeback than Titanic in 3D. From sunshine-yellow leather to crystal-studded couture, the Oscars 2025 fashion line-up gave us everything we wanted: drama, dazzle, and a dash of daring.

Here are the 10 most unforgettable fashion moments from the night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

After nearly five years of legal battles, Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a settlement reached before a special court in Mumbai, Ranaut issued an unconditional apology for her past remarks, bringing an end to a case that had been dragging on since 2020.

The conflict began in July 2020, when Kangana, in a media interview following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned Javed Akhtar’s name while discussing the alleged power struggles within Bollywood. Akhtar took offence and filed a defamation case, stating that her statements had damaged his reputation. A year later, Kangana countered with a complaint of her own, accusing Akhtar of intimidation and undue pressure regarding a separate controversy involving actor Hrithik Roshan.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

The elusive golden prize—Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of cinematic excellence, yet out of reach for some of its greatest talents

Getty Images

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.

The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!

Keep ReadingShow less
Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc