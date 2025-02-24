SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet stuns, Demi Moore shines, and Jane Fonda’s epic speech steals the show

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards delivered a night of surprises, emotional speeches, and standout wins, shaking up the awards season just ahead of the Oscars. Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and the casts of Shōgun and Conclave were among the big winners, while Jane Fonda’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech brought a powerful political message to the stage.
Chalamet took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. His win came as a surprise, breaking the streak of Adrien Brody, who had been a favourite this season for The Brutalist. “I poured everything into playing this incomparable artist,” Chalamet said in his acceptance speech, adding, “I want to be one of the greats.” His victory has now made the Best Actor race at the Oscars one of the most unpredictable in years.
Demi Moore won Best Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in the body horror film The Substance. In an emotional speech, she reflected on her journey in the industry, saying, “What we believe is more powerful than what we think. When I believe it, I will see it.” Moore’s win also makes her a strong contender for the upcoming Academy Awards.
The papal election thriller Conclave won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating out favourites like Anora and Wicked. Ralph Fiennes, who stars in the film, spoke about the importance of community in his acceptance speech. Meanwhile, Shōgun dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama Ensemble and acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. The show’s success has been “beyond my imagination,” Sawai said tearfully.
Kieran Culkin continued his winning streak, taking home Best Supporting Male Actor for A Real Pain. Zoe Saldaña also added to her accolades, winning Best Supporting Female Actor for her role in the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez. “I’m proud to be part of a union that allows me to be who I am,” Saldaña said, focusing on the importance of individuality.
In the comedy categories, Only Murders in the Building scored big, winning Best Comedy Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short. Selena Gomez, accepting the ensemble award, joked, “Wait, we never win. This is so weird!” Jean Smart won Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks, though she was not present to accept the award.
The night also honoured acting legend Jane Fonda with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In a passionate speech, she addressed political issues, drawing parallels to McCarthyism and urging people to stay engaged: “Woke just means you give a damn.”
The ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell, also paid tribute to the city of Los Angeles, which is recovering from recent wildfires. Bell honoured firefighters in attendance, calling them “the most attractive tables” in the room.
With just days left until the Oscars, the SAG winners hint at possible upsets. Will Chalamet continue his momentum, or will Brody reclaim his frontrunner status? The Academy Awards on March 3 will have the final say.