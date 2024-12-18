British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ shortlisted for Oscars

In an interview with Eastern Eye, Bhumi reflects on her acting jour - ney, advocacy work, and roles that have shaped her. She also shares in - sights into her inspirations, upcoming projects, and lesser-known as - pects of her life.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

The last decade has been surreal and filled with phenomenal moments. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, the directors I’ve worked with, and the audience that loves me so deeply. I’ve made lifelong friends who feel like family, and I am truly thankful for all of it.

Which of your roles has been closest to your heart?

That’s a tough one. Your firsts are always special, so Dum Laga Ke Haisha will always hold a very special place in my heart. Another film I feel deeply connected to is Badhaai Do, which represents liberation, free - dom, and living your most authentic life – values I hold close. As an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, this film stands out for its message of empower - ment. I also truly love Thank You For Coming .

Which character challenged you the most?

The most challenging character I’ve portrayed was in Saand Ki Aankh, a film about sharpshoot - ers who were 67 and 68 years old. Playing a character more than double my age required extensive prosthetics, makeup, wrinkled skin, and grey hair, along with gaining a certain amount of weight. Beyond the physical trans - formation, it was about mastering the dia - lect, body language, and mindset of these women, who grew up in a vastly different world from mine. Cracking their psyche was incredibly tough but also one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career.

Is it fair to say that you are a fearless actress?

I think so. I operate best when I’m challenged. I truly love breaking the glass ceiling and pushing boundaries, and I think that can be defined as being fearless. I al - so find a lot of joy in presenting stories of fearless characters be - cause that’s when you feel liber - ated. In most of my films, a very common theme is liberation.

With your climate advocacy gaining international recognition, what global issues are you most passionate about?

The range of issues I work on is quite broad and deeply impactful. This stems from being an empath and growing up in an environment where giving back was always encouraged. I’ve seen my parents do the same, so it naturally became a part of me. I am deeply passionate about gender equality. Alongside my environmental work, I advocate for gender rights, support marginalised communities, and focus on issues like animal welfare and access to clean air and food. I also collaborate with the United Nations Development Programme, which allows me to work across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, you have successfully combined powerful onscreen roles with impactful advocacy work. Are you carving a similar path?

I think Priyanka Chopra is a force of nature. She’s someone I truly admire and have loved deeply, even before I became an actor. She has carved a remarkable path for our communities on a global scale, breaking boundaries along the way. I hope I get similar opportunities. She has had such a glorious career in India and has built something equally incredible globally. I draw nothing but inspiration from her remarkable journey.

Your style choices have made waves in India and internationally. How do you see fashion as a tool for expressing your values, particularly around sustainability and cultural pride?

Fashion, for me, is a form of self-expression. I’ve always enjoyed it and used it to feel empowered. It was during the pandemic that I began experimenting with fashion again, aiming to be my most authentic self. Beauty and fashion are a significant part of my narrative and something I deeply love. I also see fashion as a wonderful opportunity to represent tradition, culture, and roots. I follow sustainability in fashion and strongly believe in it.

Tell us about that.

I follow that narrative whenever I can because the truth is, the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters, and this urgently needs to change. We need influential figures and role models to champion sustainability in fashion, showing that it’s possible to look good while being mindful of the planet.

Now that you are firmly established, how are you selecting your projects?

For me, the process has always been the same. I’m very instinctive and always trust my gut. There have been times when my advisors and trusted people have said, “Don’t do this,” and I’ve gone ahead, and it’s worked out well. There have also been instances where I followed my instinct, and it didn’t work out. But I’ve always listened to my gut, which has allowed me to take fearless decisions, experiment, and challenge myself. As creatives or artists, you can’t fall into the trap of doing something just because you think the audience might like it.

Tell us more about that.

Nobody truly knows what the audience will like or predict their preferences. I focus on being part of good stories and playing characters that honour the hard work, add to me, and don’t take away from who I am. Working with filmmakers I admire is incredibly important to me because there’s nothing more valuable than a solid script combined with a visionary filmmaker.

Which of your forthcoming roles are you most excited about?

I’m extremely excited about my shows Royals on Netflix and Daldal on Amazon. I’ve never worked in a long-format medium before, and within a year, I’ve completed two shows. The characters in both are at extreme ends of the spectrum, so I’m eager to see how audiences react to these new sides of me. It’s something they’ve never seen me do before. I’m nervous, but I also can’t wait for the shows to be released.

Can you see yourself working in the West someday?

Absolutely. I genuinely want to work in as many languages as possible. I’ve always intended to work in the West and truly hope to make that happen soon. There are so many diverse stories and narratives I’d love to be a part of. From actors and creatives to filmmakers, there’s incredible talent I’d like to collaborate with. Working with strong talent helps you grow as an actor, and those are the experiences I’m constantly seeking.

Do you have a dream character you would love to play?

I’m dying to do a film about climate change. I feel like there aren’t enough films made on the subject, and I would love to be part of that narrative. In terms of India, I don’t think enough stories about women from the freedom struggle are told or celebrated, and I would definitely want to portray one of those characters.

What inspires you as an actress?

I think it’s the zest to keep going. Coming from a humble background, where my journey has taken me over the last 10 years is incredibly inspiring to me – it gives me faith. I’m living my dream, and I don’t want to stop. The fact that I get to wake up and do something I love so deeply keeps me going. Acting is my passion and my oxygen, and I never want that to go away. That’s what keeps me inspired.

You have been praised for your ability. But what do you think is the secret of a great performance?

I honestly don’t know. I don’t have a formula or a specific method. I think it’s about being true and real in the moment – that’s what creates a great performance. It’s not just about shedding tears on cue; it’s about being able to move your audience and make them feel. That, to me, is what defines a great performance. How one achieves that, I still don’t know.

Really, you do it so well…

Thank you. I just know that when I’m in that moment, between action and cut, I’m completely transformed. It feels like I’m taken into a different world, entirely disconnected from everything around me. Something switches the moment I hear “action.” I believe that being fully present in that moment is what translates into a great performance.

Tell us something about you that not many know.

Here’s an interesting fact: growing up, I dreamed of becoming a classical singer. I trained in music for four years, but I quit when I hit my teenage years and became a rebel. It’s something I deeply regret and would love to take up again someday.

If you could attempt another profession besides your own, what would it be?

I think it would be something in the world of leadership and politics. That’s an area that really interests me.

What is your idea of happiness?

My idea of happiness is simply being with my family and knowing that they’re healthy. Why do you love cinema? I love cinema because it’s such a powerful tool that can have a profound impact. It has the ability to transform your day and even your life. Cinema transformed my life – not just because I became a working actor, but even when I was very young. It always took me to a happy place, away from any sorrows or despair I may have felt. It sparks imagination and offers a universal language. That’s the power of cinema, and that’s why I love it so much.