Scarlett Johansson slams viral AI deepfake: Calls for urgent action against AI misinformation

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out against the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) after a deepfake video surfaced online, falsely portraying her and other Jewish celebrities condemning Kanye West. The manipulated footage has reignited concerns about AI’s role in misinformation and identity theft.



The video, widely circulated on social media, features AI-generated versions of Johansson, David Schwimmer, Jerry Seinfeld, and other stars wearing T-shirts with a Star of David and a middle finger gesture above the word "Kanye." The clip ends with a call to "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."

Scarlett Johansson warns against the dangers of AI manipulation, calling for stricter regulations to prevent misinformation Getty Images



Johansson, a vocal critic of AI exploitation, expressed her alarm at both the video’s content and the larger implications of AI manipulation. In a statement, she emphasised that while she stands firmly against antisemitism, the misuse of AI to fabricate messages even those with seemingly noble intentions poses a severe threat to reality.



“It has come to my attention that an AI-generated video using my likeness has been circulating online. As a Jewish woman, I do not tolerate antisemitism or hate speech in any form. However, the danger of AI fuelling misinformation is a crisis that extends beyond any one individual,” she stated.



The incident follows Kanye West’s recent controversy, including antisemitic remarks and the sale of T-shirts featuring swastikas on his website, which Shopify later removed due to policy violations. His actions have been widely condemned, but Johansson cautioned that AI-powered misinformation could exacerbate societal divides by distorting narratives and blurring the line between truth and fabrication.

Kanye West faces backlash over antisemitic remarks and controversial merchandise, fuelling debates on AI misinformation Getty Images



“This is not just about one person’s actions,” she added. “Unchecked AI usage is a global issue that demands urgent regulation. If we do not address it now, we risk losing our grip on reality.”



Johansson has previously challenged AI misuse, including legal action against companies using her likeness without consent. She joins a growing number of public figures calling for stronger AI legislation, warning that without safeguards, deepfakes could erode public trust and enable dangerous misinformation.



The controversy brings to light the urgent need for AI accountability as its influence grows in digital media. Johansson’s call to action puts the broader debate on AI ethics, urging lawmakers to take immediate steps to regulate its use before the technology spirals further out of control.