Kanye West speaks up about incestuous relationship with cousin and childhood trauma

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has caused a wave of outrage and concern after making a deeply unsettling confession online. In a post on Twitter, Ye claimed he had a sexual relationship with his male cousin during his childhood, a revelation that has left fans, critics, and the public in shock.

The post, which was viewed over four million times before being deleted, described how the alleged acts began after Ye found adult magazines in his late mother Donda West’s closet. He said he and his cousin began "acting out" what they saw, claiming the encounters continued until he was 14. He added that he blamed himself for introducing his cousin to the explicit material.

Post from Ye's X account, where he made shocking claims about an alleged sexual relationship with his cousin during childhood





The confession was made as part of the promotion for his new track, Cousins. The song itself contains graphic lyrics that mirror what Ye wrote in his post, with references to guilt, secrecy, and childhood confusion. He also linked the song to the fact that his cousin is now serving a life sentence for murdering a pregnant woman. Ye implied that their shared childhood experiences may have played a role in the tragic path his cousin later took.

This isn’t the first time Ye has spoken publicly about his cousin. In a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live he mentioned a relative in prison. Later, in her documentary The Justice Project, Kim Kardashian confirmed that Kanye’s cousin was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he committed at 17.

Adding to the confusion, Ye posted a photo with his wife, Bianca Censori, shortly before making the shocking statement. The couple, photographed in Spain, appeared close and affectionate, an image that clashed jarringly with the tone and content of his confession.

Ye’s online behaviour has become increasingly erratic over the past year. He was previously banned from X for antisemitic and misogynistic posts and has faced criticism for offensive and controversial remarks across platforms. His latest revelation has renewed concerns about his mental health, with many questioning whether the post was a cry for help or another attempt to provoke attention.

Screenshot of Ye's tweet revealing a disturbing childhood encounter, posted while promoting his new song Cousins





So far, Ye and his team have made no official statement about the nature of the post or the intention behind the song. But as conversations around trauma, accountability, and artistic boundaries continue, the controversy around Ye only grows louder and not for the right reasons.