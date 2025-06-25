Liver King’s strange video challenge to Joe Rogan sparks online backlash

Key points
Liver King resurfaces with challenge for Joe Rogan
Brian Johnson, known online as the Liver King, has reappeared in the spotlight following the Netflix documentary Untold: The Liver King. After months of silence following his steroid use controversy, Johnson has posted a series of videos, culminating in a direct challenge to podcast host Joe Rogan.
In the video, he dons a wolf-head hat and holds what appear to be gold-plated guns, saying:
“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out… I have zero training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt. You should dismantle me—but I’m picking a fight with you.”
Fight offer with a cause
Johnson says the proposed match is not about winning, but about standing by a principle. He accused Rogan of attacking his character and said:
“You can’t pick a fight with a real king and then expect there to not be an actual fight.”
He suggested a $1 million fight with the prize money to be donated to a charity that is “good and true”.
Rogan’s 2022 criticism
The Liver King’s comments appear to be in response to a December 2022 podcast episode, where Rogan mocked him:
“Yeah, I’m on testosterone, unlike the Liver King. I’ll tell you the truth,” he said while speaking to guest Derek Munro.
Rogan has not yet responded publicly to Johnson’s challenge.