Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Liver King’s strange video challenge to Joe Rogan sparks online backlash

Johnson says the proposed match is not about winning

Joe Rogan

Rogan has not yet responded publicly to Johnson’s challenge.

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Liver King calls out Joe Rogan in a bizarre social media video
  • Proposes a £790,000 fight, with proceeds going to charity
  • Claims it’s about principle after Rogan’s past criticism
  • Rogan yet to respond to the challenge

Liver King resurfaces with challenge for Joe Rogan

Brian Johnson, known online as the Liver King, has reappeared in the spotlight following the Netflix documentary Untold: The Liver King. After months of silence following his steroid use controversy, Johnson has posted a series of videos, culminating in a direct challenge to podcast host Joe Rogan.

In the video, he dons a wolf-head hat and holds what appear to be gold-plated guns, saying:
“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out… I have zero training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt. You should dismantle me—but I’m picking a fight with you.”

Fight offer with a cause

Johnson says the proposed match is not about winning, but about standing by a principle. He accused Rogan of attacking his character and said:
“You can’t pick a fight with a real king and then expect there to not be an actual fight.”

He suggested a $1 million fight with the prize money to be donated to a charity that is “good and true”.

Rogan’s 2022 criticism

The Liver King’s comments appear to be in response to a December 2022 podcast episode, where Rogan mocked him:
“Yeah, I’m on testosterone, unlike the Liver King. I’ll tell you the truth,” he said while speaking to guest Derek Munro.

Rogan has not yet responded publicly to Johnson’s challenge.

influencerssocial mediajoe rogan

Related News

charli xcx
Entertainment

7 ways Charli XCX made Valentino’s Puffer Gloss the standout beauty trend of 2025

M&S launches strawberries
Food

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Shubhanshu Shukla Honors India with Swades Song in Space
Entertainment

Shubhanshu Shukla plays Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Swades' song during historic Axiom-4 space mission launch

Wes Streeting
UK

Government to allocate £2.2bn NHS funding to poorest areas in England

More For You

PinkPantheress pulls out of Glastonbury night set as rising star Roza Terenzi

PinkPantheress drops out of Glastonbury’s Thursday lineup as Roza Terenzi steps in for late night set

Instagram/pinkpantheress/Getty Images

PinkPantheress cancels Thursday Glastonbury set as Roza Terenzi confirmed as replacement

Quick highlights:

  • PinkPantheress cancels her Thursday night slot at Glastonbury’s Levels stage.
  • Electronic act Roza Terenzi will now perform from 10:30 pm to midnight.
  • Organisers confirmed cancellation was not due to crowd concerns.
  • PinkPantheress still scheduled for Friday’s Woodsies stage set at 7:30 pm.

PinkPantheress has withdrawn from her Thursday night appearance at Glastonbury Festival just days before the event kicks off. The British pop star was set to perform a 30-minute set on the Silver Hayes Levels stage, but organisers have now confirmed a schedule reshuffle with Roza Terenzi taking over the late-night slot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh expands to Bollywood with Baby John, eyes pan-India presence

Instagram/keerthysureshofficial

From ‘Mahanati’ to ‘Baby John’: How Keerthy Suresh is going pan-India

Quick highlights:

  • Keerthy Suresh debuted in Bollywood with Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan
  • Won the National Award for her portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati
  • Working with major stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Dhanush
  • Fronting bold female-centric films like Revolver Rita
  • Making her Hindi OTT debut with YRF’s Akka

Fresh off her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh is making her presence felt beyond the southern film industries. The National Award-winning actor, who has long been a familiar face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, is now entering Bollywood and OTT spaces with calculated moves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Saaniya Abbas

getty images

Saaniya Abbas breaks barriers and funny bones at the Edinburgh Fringe

Saaniya Abbas is going to hell – and she is taking us with her.

Well, not literally. But in Hellarious, her blisteringly bold stand-up debut at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Dubai-based comedian dives headfirst into the kind of topics that might make more cautious comics sweat. These include divorce, cultural taboos, internet fame, and the eternal question of whether your mother was right about that fiery afterlife.

Keep ReadingShow less
Govinda Returns After 6-Year Break with Duniyadari

Govinda confirms comeback with Duniyadari after 6-year break

Getty Images

Govinda announces return with 'Duniyadari' after 6 years and drops dance rehearsal clip

Quick highlights:

  • Govinda announces his film Duniyadari, marking his return after a 6-year break.
  • The actor posted a dance rehearsal video on Instagram teasing his next project.
  • Fans flooded the comments with support as the video crossed 11 million views.
  • His earlier Avatar casting claim resurfaced after wife Sunita Ahuja’s recent remarks.

Govinda is gearing up for a big-screen comeback with his next film Duniyadari, six years after his last cinematic outing. The actor shared a short video on Instagram where he’s seen rehearsing a dance routine, sparking excitement among fans who grew up watching his energetic performances.

Keep ReadingShow less
paris fashion week

Lila Moss steps out in a sheer top and ruffled skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Kate Moss' daughter Lila frees the nipple at Paris Fashion Week sparking debate on runway nudity

Quick highlights:

• Lila Moss, 22, wore a see-through black top to the Saint Laurent menswear show in Paris on 24 June
• She styled the daring piece with a ruffled high-low skirt, stilettos, and a brown belt
• The model has followed in her mum Kate Moss’s footsteps since her runway debut in 2021
• She’s set to raid Kate’s wardrobe for Glastonbury Festival, which begins tomorrow

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc