Bianca Censori wears almost naked fishnet outfit with no underwear as Kanye West control claims grow louder​

Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, is once again at the centre of attention, this time for a series of revealing photos shared on her Instagram account. In the pictures posted on 27 May, the 30-year-old appeared in a sheer fishnet top and translucent tights, opting to go without any visible undergarments. The outfit, worn with kitten heels and dark sunglasses, had no captions but was enough to set social media alight.

While this isn’t the first time Censori has stepped out in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination, the reactions online have been louder than usual. Some fans praised her confidence, calling her “the moment,” while others criticised her openly. Comments ranged from admiration to concern: “You look incredible,” one follower gushed. Another wrote, “No respect at all.” There were even calls for her arrest from those shocked by her street-level near-nudity during a recent trip to Spain.

Fans question Bianca’s freedom amid Kanye West relationship rumours Instagram/biancacensori





The debate extends beyond fashion. Critics have raised serious questions about her autonomy. West has previously stated publicly that he has “dominion” over his wife, sparking backlash about the dynamic of their relationship. According to insiders, Censori has been struggling behind the scenes. One source claimed she feels stifled by West’s control over her personal and professional life and that she’s been hoping to break away but finds it difficult.

These revelations follow months of speculation about the couple’s future. The pair married quietly in December 2022 after West finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Since then, their public appearances, from nude red carpet looks to intimate market strolls, have often made headlines for the wrong reasons. In one such outing in Mallorca, witnesses expressed disbelief at Censori’s nearly nude look, questioning how she wasn’t arrested.

Bianca’s daring style continues to blur lines between expression and control Instagram/bbiancacensori





Adding to the tension are reports that West has discouraged her from pursuing independent brand deals, causing friction as Censori reportedly wants to build her own identity. “She misses working on her own projects,” one source told The Sun. Another insider suggested that West may finally be easing his grip, hinting at a shift where Censori can reclaim control of her career and life.

For now, the world watches as Bianca continues to make bold choices. Some see them as statements of power, others as cries for freedom. Whether she’s redefining fashion or quietly fighting for independence, she’s clearly not fading into the background.