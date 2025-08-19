Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined her as SKIMS shapewear and Saint Laurent looks stirred debate.

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea

Kim Kardashian stirs backlash with bold see through look compared to Bianca Censori

Instagram/kimkardashian
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

• Kim Kardashian stuns fans with bold braless look during private flight
• Outfit draws comparisons to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori
• Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined her on the trip
• Post featured SKIMS face shapewear, sparking fashion debates online

Kim Kardashian has once again commanded attention with a bold fashion statement that has ignited comparisons to Bianca Censori. The reality star and business mogul shared new photos from her private jet flight to Korea, where she was joined by sister Khloé Kardashian and close friend La La Anthony. Dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent jumpsuit, layered with a brown fur coat and accessorised with her own SKIMS face shapewear, Kim flaunted a daring braless look that left fans divided and drew instant comparisons to Kanye West’s wife.

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea Kim Kardashian poses in a sheer Saint Laurent jumpsuit on her private jet to KoreaInstagram/kimkardashian


What was Kim Kardashian wearing on the flight to Korea?

In the images posted on Instagram on Monday, Kim was seen posing inside the luxury jet while modelling the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a chin reducer and V-line shaping strap. The star paired the product with a transparent Saint Laurent hosiery jumpsuit, giving her outfit a bold, risqué edge. Completing the ensemble with a fur coat, oversized sunglasses, and a red lip, Kim’s look leaned into high-fashion glamour despite being captured mid-flight.

Mirror selfies included in the carousel revealed more of the see-through design, with Kim using black digital bars to cover her chest. The trio – Kim, Khloé and La La, also posed with champagne bottles, showing a lighter side to their trip.

Fans compare Kim Kardashian’s daring braless style to Bianca Censori’s fashion choicesInstagram/kimkardashian


Why are fans comparing Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori?

The post sparked immediate discussion online, with many fans pointing out similarities between Kim’s outfit and Bianca Censori’s controversial red-carpet choices. Censori, Kanye West’s wife, has made headlines this year for her sheer, body-baring ensembles often styled with oversized coats. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, she wore a nude dress underneath a heavy black coat, a look critics say strongly mirrors Kim’s latest styling.

One fan questioned in the comments, “Cosplay for Bianca?” while another added, “Kim I am possessed by the look.” Several users directly tagged Censori, noting the resemblance.


How did Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony react?

Khloé and La La also joined in the fun, appearing in coordinated looks with their SKIMS wraps. Khloé posted a light-hearted comment under Kim’s update, writing: “I can’t believe there’s not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible.” La La added her own playful note, recalling the laughter-filled trip.

Their coordinated fashion moment highlighted the cross-promotion of SKIMS products, which continue to dominate celebrity travel looks.

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony with Kim mid flightInstagram/kimkardashian


What does this mean for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand?

The photos not only showcased Kim’s daring fashion but also acted as a marketing push for SKIMS. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, priced at around £38 (₹4,000), has sparked debate since its release, with many questioning its effectiveness. By wearing it during such a high-profile appearance, Kim has ensured the product remains in conversation, whether fans view it as practical or simply as a fashion accessory.


Given SKIMS’ recent valuation of more than £3.1 billion (₹327 billion), Kim’s style of merging bold personal fashion statements with strategic brand visibility continues to strengthen her position as both a style icon and business leader.

bianca censorikhloé kardashianskimshollywoodkim kardashian

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Tyler West and Molly Rainford

Tyler West drops to one knee to propose to Molly Rainford in Mykonos

Instagram Screengrab/tylerwestt/mollyrainford

Strictly Come Dancing stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West engagement confirmed after romantic Mykonos proposal

Highlights:

  • Tyler West proposed to Molly Rainford during a sunset holiday in Mykonos
  • The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and began dating the following year
  • Molly’s EastEnders co-stars and celebrity friends flooded social media with congratulations
  • Strictly returns to BBC One this autumn with its 2025 line-up

BBC Strictly Come Dancing stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West have confirmed their engagement after a romantic sunset proposal in Mykonos, Greece. The announcement delighted fans, with the news spreading quickly across social media and drawing support from celebrity friends and Molly’s EastEnders castmates. The engagement marks a milestone for the couple, who first met on the BBC dance competition three years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
matthew perry

Jasveen Sangha known as the Ketamine Queen pleads guilty in Matthew Perry case

Getty Images/ Instagram/_thejuggernaut

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha faces 45 years after guilty plea in Matthew Perry overdose case

Highlights:

  • British-American woman dubbed “Ketamine Queen” admits to supplying drugs that killed Friends actor
  • Faces up to 45 years in federal prison after plea deal with prosecutors
  • Sangha ran a North Hollywood “stash house” that supplied high-end clients with ketamine
  • She is the fifth and final defendant to plead guilty in the Matthew Perry overdose case

Matthew Perry’s shocking death in October 2023 continues to reverberate through Hollywood as a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen” has pleaded guilty in the Matthew Perry overdose case. Jasveen Sangha, a 42-year-old dual citizen of the UK and the US, admitted to distributing ketamine that led to the Friends star’s fatal overdose. Her plea deal also ties her to a second fatality and exposes a darker side of celebrity drug networks.

Jasveen Sangha known as the Ketamine Queen pleads guilty in Matthew Perry case Getty Images/ Instagram/_thejuggernaut

Keep ReadingShow less
Bella Ramsey Spider-Man

Bella Ramsey says they could be the next Spider-Man

Getty Images

Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Highlights

  • Bella Ramsey hints at wanting to play Spider-Man in a future Marvel project.
  • The Last of Us star suggests making a heist film with Pedro Pascal after Joel’s exit.
  • Ramsey reveals they only recently watched Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.
  • Season 3 of The Last of Us is yet to begin filming, with no scripts in hand.

Bella Ramsey, widely celebrated for their role as Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, has expressed interest in stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated actor revealed that they would “love” to take on the role of Spider-Man, joking that Marvel might need to create a brand-new superhero for them.

“I could be Spider-Man,” Ramsey said, while praising Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker. “Tom did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new superhero for me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
The Hunt for Gollum

Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf’s return during the Lord of the Rings panel in London

Getty Images/Newsbytes Screengrab

Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Highlights:

  • Ian McKellen teased that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in Andy Serkis’ upcoming film The Hunt for Gollum.
  • McKellen made the revelation during a The Lord of the Rings panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London.
  • Elijah Wood was also present, sparking speculation about his return as Frodo.
  • The film, produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, is set to release on 17 December 2027.

Sir Ian McKellen has raised excitement among The Lord of the Rings fans by suggesting that Gandalf and Frodo will feature in The Hunt for Gollum, the next Middle-earth film from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Speaking during a panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London, McKellen told fans that the film “has a character called Frodo and another called Gandalf,” before adding, “Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Although McKellen stopped short of confirming that he or Elijah Wood will reprise their roles, Wood’s presence at the same event, alongside co-stars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies, has fuelled speculation about an on-screen reunion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Terence Stamp

From Swinging London to Priscilla: 10 moments that defined Terence Stamp

Getty Images

From Cannes to Krypton: Terence Stamp’s 10 career milestones

Highlights

  • Oscar-nominated debut in Billy Budd (1962)
  • Immortalised as General Zod in Superman (1978 & 1980)
  • Career revival in The Hit (1984)
  • Missed iconic roles like James Bond and Alfie
  • Final performance in Last Night in Soho (2021)

Terence Stamp never played life safely. He wasn’t the sort of actor who coasted on charm or looks, though he had both in abundance. Instead, he kept disappearing and reappearing, reinventing himself each time, with roles that felt daring, unsettling, or quietly revolutionary. He could have been a matinée idol forever, but that would’ve been boring. Stamp preferred to be unpredictable.

Terence Stamp 10 unforgettable roles that made Terence Stamp a legendGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us