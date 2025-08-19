Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Highlights:

• Kim Kardashian stuns fans with bold braless look during private flight

• Outfit draws comparisons to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori

• Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined her on the trip

• Post featured SKIMS face shapewear, sparking fashion debates online

Kim Kardashian has once again commanded attention with a bold fashion statement that has ignited comparisons to Bianca Censori. The reality star and business mogul shared new photos from her private jet flight to Korea, where she was joined by sister Khloé Kardashian and close friend La La Anthony. Dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent jumpsuit, layered with a brown fur coat and accessorised with her own SKIMS face shapewear, Kim flaunted a daring braless look that left fans divided and drew instant comparisons to Kanye West’s wife.

Kim Kardashian poses in a sheer Saint Laurent jumpsuit on her private jet to Korea Instagram/kimkardashian





What was Kim Kardashian wearing on the flight to Korea?

In the images posted on Instagram on Monday, Kim was seen posing inside the luxury jet while modelling the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a chin reducer and V-line shaping strap. The star paired the product with a transparent Saint Laurent hosiery jumpsuit, giving her outfit a bold, risqué edge. Completing the ensemble with a fur coat, oversized sunglasses, and a red lip, Kim’s look leaned into high-fashion glamour despite being captured mid-flight.

Mirror selfies included in the carousel revealed more of the see-through design, with Kim using black digital bars to cover her chest. The trio – Kim, Khloé and La La, also posed with champagne bottles, showing a lighter side to their trip.

Fans compare Kim Kardashian’s daring braless style to Bianca Censori’s fashion choices Instagram/kimkardashian





Why are fans comparing Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori?

The post sparked immediate discussion online, with many fans pointing out similarities between Kim’s outfit and Bianca Censori’s controversial red-carpet choices. Censori, Kanye West’s wife, has made headlines this year for her sheer, body-baring ensembles often styled with oversized coats. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, she wore a nude dress underneath a heavy black coat, a look critics say strongly mirrors Kim’s latest styling.

One fan questioned in the comments, “Cosplay for Bianca?” while another added, “Kim I am possessed by the look.” Several users directly tagged Censori, noting the resemblance.





How did Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony react?

Khloé and La La also joined in the fun, appearing in coordinated looks with their SKIMS wraps. Khloé posted a light-hearted comment under Kim’s update, writing: “I can’t believe there’s not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible.” La La added her own playful note, recalling the laughter-filled trip.

Their coordinated fashion moment highlighted the cross-promotion of SKIMS products, which continue to dominate celebrity travel looks.

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony with Kim mid flight Instagram/kimkardashian





What does this mean for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand?

The photos not only showcased Kim’s daring fashion but also acted as a marketing push for SKIMS. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, priced at around £38 (₹4,000), has sparked debate since its release, with many questioning its effectiveness. By wearing it during such a high-profile appearance, Kim has ensured the product remains in conversation, whether fans view it as practical or simply as a fashion accessory.





Given SKIMS’ recent valuation of more than £3.1 billion (₹327 billion), Kim’s style of merging bold personal fashion statements with strategic brand visibility continues to strengthen her position as both a style icon and business leader.