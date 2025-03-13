Kim Kardashian didn’t know the Ambanis before saying yes to their ‘Wild’ 50-pound wedding invite

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about their whirlwind trip to India in July 2024. The two reality stars were among the global celebrities who attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she didn’t personally know the Ambani family before attending the wedding. In fact, the decision to go was made pretty casually.

During the episode, Kim shared that her connection to the Ambanis came through Lorraine Schwartz, a close friend and well-known jeweller. Schwartz designs jewellery for the Ambanis and was attending the wedding herself. She mentioned to Kim that the family was interested in inviting the Kardashian sisters to the event. “Lorraine said they’d love to have us there. We thought, why not? And we just went for it,” Kim explained.

Kim Kardashian loses a diamond at the Ambani wedding—but says the experience was unforgettable Instagram/Ambanis

One detail that left both Kim and Khloé stunned was the wedding invitation itself. They described it as weighing nearly 40-50 pounds (about 18-22 kilograms). Khloé joked that the invite even had music playing from it. “It was wild,” she said. “Once we saw the invitation, we felt like we couldn’t say no to something like that.”

The Ambani wedding was an extravagant affair that began months before the actual ceremony in Mumbai. Festivities kicked off in March 2024 in Jamnagar, where international stars like Rihanna performed, alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. After Jamnagar, the celebrations continued with a luxury cruise around Europe, making stops in countries like Italy. In July, the final leg of the celebrations took place in Mumbai, featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal, among others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding drew global stars—Kim and Khloé Kardashian included Instagram/bridesofindia

Kim also revealed an unexpected mishap during the event. While speaking with Isha Ambani, a large diamond from her necklace reportedly fell off. Despite searching for it, the diamond was never recovered. The incident added a bit of personal drama to what was already a surreal experience.

Inside Kim and Khloé’s whirlwind trip to India for the star-studded Ambani wedding extravaganza Instagram/Kardashiansfan

Reflecting on their brief 48-hour visit to India, Kim and Khloé admitted they had certain expectations imagining bustling markets straight out of a fairytale. “I thought we’d find an Aladdin-style spice market,” Kim laughed. Instead, they found toy stalls and trinket shops.

Despite the surprises, Kim summed up their trip as unforgettable and all because of an invitation they simply couldn’t ignore.