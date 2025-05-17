Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

The intimate pre-wedding weekend was all about quiet luxury and sisterhood as Sánchez marked the milestone with her inner circle.

Lauren Sánchez Paris bachelorette party

Lauren Sánchez celebrates Paris bachelorette with Kim Kardashian Katy Perry and others before Jeff Bezos wedding

Instagram/laurenwsanchez
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Lauren Sánchez didn’t need a red carpet to mark her pre-wedding celebration, just a close circle of friends and the charm of Paris. Days before tying the knot with Jeff Bezos, the former TV anchor turned aviation entrepreneur spent a laid-back but lavish weekend in the French capital with a dozen women she calls her pillars of strength.

The guest list was anything but ordinary. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and a few other familiar faces from business, entertainment, and media joined Sánchez for what looked like a celebration of sisterhood rather than a spectacle. Over the course of two days, the group dined at chic spots like Lafayette’s and cruised through the city on a private boat, all while keeping things relatively low-key by celebrity standards.


From clinking espresso martinis to dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire, the vibe was expensive, chill, and relaxed. The celebration wrapped with a surprise vanilla meringue cake and laughter under the Paris sky.

Sánchez shared heartfelt moments on Instagram, calling her friends “the women who’ve lifted me up and shaped my heart.” The photos, mostly in black and white, showed candid rooftop laughs and cosy robe moments, far from the polished party shots one might expect.

Inside Lauren Sánchez’s Paris bachelorette Instagram/laurenwsanchez


Her outfit choices, too, while expensive, leaned into romantic minimalism. A short white Oscar de la Renta dress with 3D florals and a vintage pink Chanel bag added soft glamour to the weekend.

Heartfelt moments and low-key glam defined Sánchez’s pre-wedding celebration in Paris Instagram/laurenwsanchez


Sánchez and Bezos, who went public in 2019, got engaged in 2023 on board his yacht Koru, where he proposed with a rare 20-carat pink diamond worth approximately £15 million (₹160 crore). Their wedding is expected in June on the coast of Venice, Italy, although they’ve been tight-lipped about the specifics. Italian officials have already reassured locals that the ceremony will not disrupt the city.

A candid moment with Sánchez and her closest friendsInstagram/laurenwsanchez


Beyond the headlines and designer outfits, Sánchez’s celebration in Paris was about a woman pausing to honour the relationships that helped her grow, before stepping into a new chapter as Mrs. Bezos.

bacheloretteclose circleengagement in 2023jeff bezoskaty perrykim kardashianmrs bezosparis celebrationlauren sánchez

Related News

Donald Trump
Business

India ready to cut 100 per cent tariffs; trade deal with US soon: Trump

Nancy Tyagi
Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Ajay Devgn
Entertainment

Why Bollywood remakes of south Indian blockbusters have flopped?

Anup Jalota
UK Events

Anup Jalota Live: Divine Bhajans

More For You

Ananya Panday slams Bollywood double standards on Lilly Singh

Ananya Panday gets candid about body shaming on Lilly Singh’s podcast

Getty Images

Ananya Panday slams Bollywood double standards on Lilly Singh’s podcast after body-shaming and surgery rumours

Ananya Panday is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s also tired of being stuck under a microscope. In a recent chat with Lilly Singh on her podcast Shame Less, the actor spoke honestly about the constant criticism of her body and the double standards women face in the film industry.

Ananya recalled the early days of her career when, at 18, she was mocked for being too thin. Terms like “chicken legs” and “matchstick” were thrown at her regularly. “They said I had no boobs, no butt, like a flat-screen,” she shared. Fast forward a few years, and as her body naturally changed, new rumours popped up, but this time accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgery. “Now they say I’ve had my butt done. You can never win,” she said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'

Angelina Jolie stuns in a strapless nude gown on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie returns to Cannes in Brunello Cucinelli gown for 'Eddington' premiere

After a long break from the Cannes spotlight, Angelina Jolie stepped back onto the red carpet, quietly commanding attention without theatrics. It’s been nearly 14 years since she last appeared at the French film festival, but her recent appearance shows she never really left the scene, she just chose when to re-enter it.

At the premiere of Ari Aster’s Eddington during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Jolie arrived in a strapless white and silver gown designed by Brunello Cucinelli, a label she often turns to for its classy, minimalist elegance. The look was elevated with diamond accessories from Chopard, adding just enough sparkle without overwhelming her understated style.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunite for King

Getty Images

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

The buzz around King, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, just got bigger. Rani Mukerji is officially part of the film, stepping in for a role that’s brief but deeply important. Shooting begins on 20 May in Mumbai, with an international schedule to follow.

King is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director behind Pathaan and War. This film will not only mark SRK’s return to a high-action role, where he plays an assassin, but also introduces his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the big screen. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, making it one of the biggest star-studded projects in recent memory.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom

5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar says talent matters more than background while defending Alia Bhatt

Getty Images

Karan Johar slams trolls, says Alia Bhatt  has earned her place but people ignore talent to hate star kids

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking up for people he cares about. And when it comes to Alia Bhatt, his response to the constant “nepo kid” jibes is simple: enough already!

In a recent interview, the filmmaker did not mince words when addressing the criticism Alia continues to face because of her family background. "Watch Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai,” he said. “If you still think she hasn’t earned her place, then that’s just ignorant."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc