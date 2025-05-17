Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

Lauren Sánchez didn’t need a red carpet to mark her pre-wedding celebration, just a close circle of friends and the charm of Paris. Days before tying the knot with Jeff Bezos, the former TV anchor turned aviation entrepreneur spent a laid-back but lavish weekend in the French capital with a dozen women she calls her pillars of strength.

The guest list was anything but ordinary. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and a few other familiar faces from business, entertainment, and media joined Sánchez for what looked like a celebration of sisterhood rather than a spectacle. Over the course of two days, the group dined at chic spots like Lafayette’s and cruised through the city on a private boat, all while keeping things relatively low-key by celebrity standards.





From clinking espresso martinis to dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire, the vibe was expensive, chill, and relaxed. The celebration wrapped with a surprise vanilla meringue cake and laughter under the Paris sky.

Sánchez shared heartfelt moments on Instagram, calling her friends “the women who’ve lifted me up and shaped my heart.” The photos, mostly in black and white, showed candid rooftop laughs and cosy robe moments, far from the polished party shots one might expect.

Inside Lauren Sánchez’s Paris bachelorette Instagram/laurenwsanchez





Her outfit choices, too, while expensive, leaned into romantic minimalism. A short white Oscar de la Renta dress with 3D florals and a vintage pink Chanel bag added soft glamour to the weekend.

Heartfelt moments and low-key glam defined Sánchez’s pre-wedding celebration in Paris Instagram/laurenwsanchez





Sánchez and Bezos, who went public in 2019, got engaged in 2023 on board his yacht Koru, where he proposed with a rare 20-carat pink diamond worth approximately £15 million (₹160 crore). Their wedding is expected in June on the coast of Venice, Italy, although they’ve been tight-lipped about the specifics. Italian officials have already reassured locals that the ceremony will not disrupt the city.

A candid moment with Sánchez and her closest friends Instagram/laurenwsanchez





Beyond the headlines and designer outfits, Sánchez’s celebration in Paris was about a woman pausing to honour the relationships that helped her grow, before stepping into a new chapter as Mrs. Bezos.