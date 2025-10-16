Skip to content
Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West gave away their Lamborghinis and trashed her family forcing her to leave

Kim discusses the troubles she faced after her breakup from Kanye and her efforts to protect North from internet hate.

Getty Images/Instagram/northwsst
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 16, 2025
Highlights:

  • She said lack of stability left her feeling lost.
  • He gave away all their Lamborghinis once, which kind of sums up the financial whiplash.
  • His public digs at her family, like Kris Jenner, became impossible to ignore.
  • On North's style hate, Kim says her daughter genuinely does not care what trolls think.

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken up about why she left Kanye West, admitting that it was not a single event, but rather several weeks during which things slowly fell apart. The constant instability left her feeling on edge, unsafe even. Then there is North and people picking apart her clothes as if it is some battle. Kim has had to fight that battle, too, every single day.

Kim Kardashian speaks out about her turbulent split with Kanye West Getty Images/Instagram/northwsst


That "unsafe" feeling wasn't what you think

She kept using that word, "unsafe." But it is not what the tabloids want you to imagine. It was this constant low-grade dread, wondering which Kanye you would get that day. And the financial stuff was wild. Remember that time she came home and every single one of their five Lamborghinis was just gone? He had given them away to friends. Just like that.

How does anyone build a future when the next hour feels uncertain? Try mapping out your life when you cannot predict the next mood. And then the family thing started. He would go on these public rants, targeting Kris, going after her sisters. How do you even move forward after that? Arguments are normal, but hearing someone insult your family crosses a line that changes everything.

Inside the financial chaos that pushed Kim to leave KanyeGetty Images


So, how is North handling all the online hate?

Turns out, better than her mum. People lost it over that dermal piercing in Rome. But Kim says North saw the comments, and her reaction was basically a shrug. The kid said she probably would not be friends with people who hate on her blue hair anyway.

Kim is just trying to keep up. Her house is like a make-up lab on weekends, with North and her friends mastering special effects looks. But Kim admits she does not always get it right. "We made that mistake in front of the whole world," she said about one outfit choice. She is literally learning how to parent a teen while we all watch.


The part where she just had to walk away

It all came down to a brutal choice: stick with the chaos for the sake of the four kids or save herself. She chose herself. The relationship got, as she put it, "toxic," especially when he was not willing to make changes that might have helped. It is the same gut instinct that now has her defending North, creating a stable home after all that instability, a place where her kids feel confident even if the internet does not like their lip liner.

kanye westnorth westonline hatebreakupkim kardashian

