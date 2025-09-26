Skip to content
Ray J shocks fans claiming feds are targeting Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner with RICO charges 'worse than Diddy'

Singer alleges he is working with federal investigators on organised crime charges, intensifying long-running feud with Kardashian family.

Sep 26, 2025
Highlights:

  • Singer Ray J claims he is assisting federal authorities with a case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
  • He specifically referenced the RICO Act, a law often used for organised crime.
  • The star warned the situation is "worse than Diddy" but provided no concrete evidence.
  • Neither Kardashian nor Jenner has publicly responded to the allegations.

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner are facing huge claims from a familiar source. Ray J, the singer and Kardashian's former partner, has startlingly announced he is working with federal investigators. During a recent social media livestream, he suggested a RICO case is imminent, a serious legal development typically associated with major criminal enterprises. The claims landed like a bomb online, obviously. But now everyone's stuck on the same question: what's actually behind it? He didn't exactly bring receipts.

What exactly did Ray J claim?

The whole thing erupted during a live video conversation with influencer Chrisean Rock on the platform X. Ray J’s comments were direct and unprompted. “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” he stated. He went further, issuing a warning to anyone associated with Kardashian: “Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds are coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Perhaps the most incendiary part was his comparison to another high-profile case, claiming the situation was “worse than Diddy.” He offered no specifics, no documents, just the claims themselves hanging in the air. It was a classic social media bombshell, all statement and zero substantiation, at least for now.

Understanding the weight of a RICO case

So, what does this actually mean? RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. It’s not a minor law; RICO is the big guns. It’s the law they use to take down mob bosses and drug rings. The whole point is to prove a pattern, not just one mistake, but a whole web of connected crimes. If it sticks, the consequences are massive

For Ray J to invoke RICO is a serious escalation, moving the entire conversation from personal gossip into the realm of alleged federal crimes. It is the same legal framework referenced in the ongoing proceedings against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which adds another layer of context to Ray J’s comparison.

The complicated history between Ray J and Kim Kardashian

You can’t talk about this without looking back. The connection between Ray J and Kim Kardashian is, of course, centred on the release of their private tape in 2007. That event, for better or worse, catapulted Kardashian and her family into a new stratosphere of fame. But Ray J’s perspective on it has clearly soured over the years. He has previously slammed Kris Jenner for claiming, during a televised lie detector test, that she did not release the tape.

Back in 2022, he posted a since-deleted Instagram video with the caption, “YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN.” He has even called the tape’s release “the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.” This new allegation feels like the latest, and most severe, chapter in a long-standing grievance.

Is this about justice, or is it a very public settling of a personal score? That’s the question everyone is asking.

What happens next with the Kim Kardashian case?

Right now, it’s a waiting game. The ball is firmly in the court of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner to see if they will respond. Historically, they have remained silent about Ray J’s various accusations. Legally, the big question is whether there is any truth to the claim of an active federal investigation. If Ray J is genuinely cooperating with authorities, official developments would eventually become public record. Until then, these remain unverified claims made on a livestream.

kris jennerray jdiddy scandalrico casekim kardashian

