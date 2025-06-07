BBC Three documentary reveals new details in Kim Kardashian 2016 diamond heist case

Nearly ten years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, the story is being revisited in a new documentary coming to BBC Three and iPlayer. Titled The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist, the film digs into one of the most talked-about celebrity crimes of the last decade, offering fresh access and unheard accounts from those closely involved in the case.
Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case revisited in new BBC Three documentaryGetty Images
New voices and untold moments from the night that shocked the world
The 45-minute documentary features first-hand interviews with close family friends, French police officers, and journalists who followed the robbery from day one. It takes viewers back to that October 2016 night, when Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth millions of pounds inside her private apartment at a luxury hotel during Paris Fashion Week.
The film doesn’t stop at the crime itself. It moves forward to recent developments, including the court case in which Kim finally came face-to-face with her assailants last month. Eight people were found guilty, nearly a decade after the robbery made global headlines.
Kim Kardashian 2016 diamond heist case brought eight people to justice nearly a decade after the robberyGetty Images
Beyond gossip: A look at the cost of digital fame
This BBC Three documentary goes beyond the headlines and Instagram timelines. It examines the role of social media in the robbery, where public posts may have tipped off the thieves, and the emotional fallout Kim faced in the aftermath.
Nasfim Haque, Head of Content at BBC Three, says the film “cuts through the noise and looks at the real-life consequences of being so visible in the digital age.” Firecracker Films, the production company behind the documentary, also hopes the film helps viewers understand how the case was solved and the emotional cost behind the glamour.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Assize Court for the trial Getty Images
Directed by Ben Bryant and produced by Jessica Sartenaer, The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist will be available on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this month. Executive producers include Jes Wilkins and Sam Emmery, and the documentary will be distributed globally by Passion Distribution.