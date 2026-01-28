PrettyLittleThing co-founder Umar Kamani offers to fund Hajj pilgrimage for The Traitors star Faraaz Noor

Highlights

Fashion entrepreneur Umar Kamani offers to pay for Faraaz Noor's family pilgrimage to Mecca.

Noor had planned to use prize money for Hajj if he won The Traitors final.

Co-founder of PrettyLittleThing worth estimated £797 million makes generous gesture on social media.

PrettyLittleThing co-founder Umar Kamani has offered to fund The Traitors contestant Faraaz Noor's dream pilgrimage to Hajj after he missed out on the show's prize money.

The 37-year-old billionaire entrepreneur said on social media he would "love to send Faraaz from Traitors and his family to Hajj" following the reality star's appearance on the BBC programme.

Kamani, who co-founded the fast-fashion giant with his brother Adam at age 24, had an estimated wealth of $1 bn (£797 m) as of May 2024.

During his time on The Traitors, Noor revealed that completing the Hajj pilgrimage would be his priority if he won the final prize. "For me, being Muslim, Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam," he said.

"Completing that pilgrimage in Saudi, going to Mecca. If I was to win the money, I'd love to be able to treat the family and all of us go as one."

He added "Without them I wouldn't be anything, so I just really want to treat them." He joked that if any money remained afterwards, he "wouldn't mind another motor."



Traitors finale fallout

However, Noor did not take home the prize money, as Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby split the £95,750 fund in the final.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Noor said he still hopes to fulfil his religious goal. "Inshallah, one day I'll be able to hopefully take them to Hajj or even complete Umrah," he said. "I'm looking forward to that."

The Traitors series finale saw emotional moments as winner Rachel Duffy, 42, had revealed she planned to spend the prize money creating memories with her mother Anne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in her forties and later developed dementia.

Tragically, Duffy announced on Tuesday that her mother had died aged 70. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy," she wrote on Instagram.

"We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."

Duffy had told fellow contestants "Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson's, four years older than I am now, and faces dementia, but still amazes me and my family every single day."