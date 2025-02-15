Rape of 13-yr-old: Case against Jay-Z and Diddy dismissed

A lawsuit accusing music moguls Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed, according to court filings submitted in New York on Friday.
The anonymous plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, voluntarily withdrew the case, as confirmed by legal documents. The attorney handling the case, Tony Buzbee, who represents multiple clients alleging sexual misconduct against Combs, filed the dismissal. The court records indicate the case was dismissed "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled in its current form.
Jay-Z responds to the lawsuit’s dismissal, calling it a victory against baseless allegationsGetty Images
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, issued a statement through his entertainment company, Roc Nation, calling the lawsuit’s dismissal a "victory." He described the allegations as "frivolous and fictitious" and emphasised that the case had no merit. Carter also expressed frustration over the emotional toll the lawsuit had taken on his family, calling for better legal protections against baseless accusations.
Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, argued that the case should never have been filed. He praised Carter for standing firm against what he called "heinous and false allegations," stating that Jay-Z never paid a settlement and fully cleared his name through the legal process.
Jane Doe initially filed the lawsuit against Combs in October but later added Jay-Z’s name in December, alleging that both men assaulted her following an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. However, inconsistencies in the plaintiff’s statements raised doubts. In a December interview, she admitted that "not all the facts are clear" and suggested she might have misidentified individuals involved.
Last month, Jay-Z formally requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit, citing credibility issues in the plaintiff’s claims. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted the request, leading to the case's dismissal.
While Jay-Z is no longer facing legal action in this matter, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains entangled in multiple lawsuits. He currently faces over three dozen civil cases involving serious allegations, including sexual misconduct, racketeering, and sex trafficking. Combs, who has denied all allegations, has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since September 2024. He has been denied bail three times and is set to stand trial on May 5, 2025.
Sean Combs remains entangled in multiple lawsuits as new legal battles emergeGetty Images
Combs' legal team responded to the dismissal, insisting that the accusations against him lack credibility. They described the lawsuits as a "media-driven campaign" and claimed that, like the dropped case, other lawsuits will eventually collapse due to insufficient evidence.
As new accusers continue to come forward, the legal battles surrounding Sean Combs show no signs of slowing down. With ongoing lawsuits and upcoming court proceedings, the music mogul’s future remains uncertain.