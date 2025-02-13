Diddy sues NBCUniversal for $100M over explosive documentary allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken legal action against NBCUniversal, its streaming platform Peacock, and production company Ample Entertainment, seeking $100 million in damages over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The lawsuit, filed in a New York court, claims the documentary falsely portrays him as a criminal, making baseless accusations about his involvement in sex trafficking, abuse, and even murder.

The lawsuit alleges that the documentary advances wild conspiracy theories, linking Combs to the deaths of his former partner Kim Porter, rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and others. According to Combs' legal team, the film deliberately presents him as a "monster" and compares him to figures like Jeffrey Epstein, despite a lack of credible evidence.





Sean “Diddy” Combs performs at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Getty Images

Combs' lawyer, Erica Wolff, accused NBCUniversal and its partners of prioritising sensationalism over facts, stating that they "recklessly broadcast outrageous lies" to exploit public interest in the controversy surrounding the rapper. The legal complaint further argues that the documentary damages Combs' reputation and violates journalistic ethics by airing unverified claims from individuals with no direct evidence.

The lawsuit comes at a time when Combs is already facing intense legal scrutiny. He is currently in custody at a Brooklyn jail, awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Additionally, more than 30 civil lawsuits have been filed against him in recent months, with allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to coercion and violence.





Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 Getty Images

Despite the growing number of accusations, Combs has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His legal team insists the documentary is part of a broader effort to convict him in the court of public opinion before he has his day in court.

NBCUniversal and Ample Entertainment have yet to respond to the lawsuit. However, the case raises questions about media responsibility, particularly when covering high-profile figures already entangled in legal battles. Whether Combs' lawsuit will succeed remains to be seen, but the controversy surrounding both his personal life and public image shows no signs of fading.