MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna returns after 23 years as Taylor Swift makes history

Highlights

Madonna returned to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 23 years

Madonna won three awards during the televised ceremony, including artist of the year

Taylor Swift won video of the year and the inaugural artist director award

Sienna Spiro was named best new artist, while K-pop star Lisa won best pop

Nirvana received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Madonna and Taylor Swift dominated the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four of the six awards presented during the televised ceremony. The night also marked Madonna’s return to the VMAs after 23 years, while Swift added to her record-breaking history at the awards.

Madonna makes long-awaited VMAs return

Madonna opened the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking her first VMAs performance since 2003. She performed two songs from her latest album Confessions II: Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter before joining Charli xcx for Danceteria, her tribute to New York’s 1980s club scene.

Madonna entered the night with 13 nominations, making her the most nominated artist of 2026. She won three awards during the televised ceremony, including best collaboration for her work with Carpenter, best dance and artist of the year.

Accepting the artist of the year award, the 68-year-old reflected on performing at the very first VMAs 43 years ago. She also spoke about spending the past year and a half finding herself, believing in herself and making the music she wanted to make.

Taylor Swift adds to VMA record

Swift won the night’s biggest award, taking home video of the year for The Fate of Ophelia. She also received the inaugural artist director award, which recognises music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music videos.

The wins further strengthened Swift’s record as the most-awarded solo artist and music video director in VMA history. She dedicated her win to Dolly Parton, who died aged 80 last month after being diagnosed with cancer, and praised the late singer’s influence on her career.

Swift later premiered the video for Patient Zero, the lead single from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The video features Swift alongside actor Dakota Johnson, with Colin Farrell playing their mutual ex.

Who else won at the MTV VMAs?

The 2026 ceremony was largely dominated by female artists, with British newcomer Sienna Spiro winning best new artist after fans voted throughout the show. K-pop star Lisa also took home best pop for Dream.

Several major awards were presented outside the televised ceremony. BTS won best group, best K-pop and song of the year for Swim, while Bruno Mars won best R&B for I Just Might.

Cardi B and Kehlani won best hip-hop for Safe, Bad Bunny took home best Latin for NUEVAYoL and Olivia Rodrigo won best alternative for The Cure. Ella Langley won best country for Choosin’ Texas.

Nirvana also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for the influence of their music videos. Accepting the honour, bassist Krist Novoselic spoke about the lasting impact of Kurt Cobain and the band’s visual work.

The ceremony was hosted by Snoop Dogg and featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, Sombr, Raye, Teddy Swims and Adam Lambert.