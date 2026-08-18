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Why Mohanlal’s exit from Ajith’s 'Dare Devil' leaves fans furious

Mohanlal’s reported exit changes the biggest selling point of Dare Devil

Mohanlal’s Dare Devil

The possibility of putting Ajith and Mohanlal in the same film created its own buzz

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Mohanlal’s reported exit could derail one of the most anticipated aspects of Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil.
  • A remuneration disagreement is reportedly behind the casting change, though the makers have not confirmed it.
  • The bigger disappointment for fans is the loss of a potential Ajith-Mohanlal screen pairing.

What happens when two of South Indian cinema’s biggest stars are rumoured to share the screen, only for the collaboration to reportedly fall apart before filming begins? For fans of Ajith Kumar and Mohanlal, Dare Devil may now offer an unwelcome answer.

Mohanlal is reportedly no longer part of Ajith’s upcoming film, with a remuneration disagreement said to be behind his exit. The claim, reported by Valai Pechu, has not been confirmed by Mohanlal, Ajith, director Adhik Ravichandran or the production team.

Still, the reported development has struck a nerve because Mohanlal was not simply another name attached to the project. His presence had the potential to turn Dare Devil into a major South Indian star collaboration.

The real loss may be the Ajith-Mohanlal combination

The excitement around Dare Devil has never been only about its plot or director. The possibility of putting Ajith and Mohanlal in the same film created its own buzz.

Both actors command enormous audiences across the southern film industries, and even a supporting role for Mohanlal alongside Ajith would have given the film an additional layer of intrigue.

That is why a reported exit over remuneration feels particularly frustrating to fans. A potential screen pairing that could have become one of the film’s biggest selling points may now disappear because the two sides could not agree on the financial terms.

Of course, the reported salary dispute should not be treated as fact until the filmmakers or actors address it publicly.

Dare Devil has already had a long road to production

Mohanlal’s reported departure is also arriving at a time when the film has already faced delays.

Initially known as AK64, the project was reportedly expected to begin production earlier this year but was pushed back amid uncertainty over its producer. It is now expected to go on floors towards the end of September.

The film is also set to mark a new chapter for Shalini Ajithkumar, who is reportedly making her debut as a producer with the project.

Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the composer, reuniting with Ajith after Vedalam, Vivegam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Can the film replace the lost star power?

The reported exit leaves Adhik Ravichandran with another major casting question to resolve before production begins.

The director and Ajith are returning after Good Bad Ugly, but Dare Devil is reportedly being designed as a family entertainer rather than a straightforward continuation of the action-heavy tone of their previous collaboration.

That shift could make the supporting cast even more important. If Mohanlal is indeed out, the makers will need another actor capable of generating the same level of curiosity, or risk losing one of the film’s biggest pre-release talking points.

For fans, the frustration is understandable. A film that promised the possibility of Ajith Kumar and Mohanlal sharing the screen now appears to have lost that magic before it even reaches the sets.

But until there is an official confirmation, the reported remuneration dispute remains just that: a report. The real verdict will come when Dare Devil reveals its final cast.

mohanlalcastingsouth indian actorstamil film industryajith kumar
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